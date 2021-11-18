Connected Kerb joins Zap-Map’s payment system

Share



EV mapping service Zap-Map has announced that Connected Kerb is the latest charge point operator to join Zap-Pay – a system for EV charging across different networks from within the Zap-Map app.

The two companies, having recently signed the Zap-Pay agreement, have already begun work on the technical integration required to set up Connected Kerb as a fully-fledged Zap-Pay partner.

Connected Kerb will become the eighth charge point operator to be added to Zap-Pay. The charging network – which will have deployed 1,000 chargers, with contracts signed for 10,000 this year and secured for 30,000 more by the end of 2022 – was formed to solve the problem of where to charge an electric vehicle for those in the UK without off-street parking.

The company’s mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility for all people with reliable, affordable and accessible EV charging solutions. Indeed, Connected Kerb recently announced plans to install 190,000 public on-street EV chargers, worth up to £1.9bn, by 2030.

As a single-app payment system that uses a credit or debit card to pay for charging, Zap-Pay avoids the hassle of using multiple apps across different networks. The payment service from Zap-Map means that EV drivers can search, plan and pay for charging all within one app.

With Connected Kerb’s on-street coverage soon to become Zap-Pay enabled, today’s announcement marks an important step towards convenient, trouble-free charging for those without access to private, off-street charging, claims the company.

“We’re delighted to be working with Connected Kerb, whose reliable, affordable and accessible EV charging solutions will help to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles.

“As EVs increasingly enter the mainstream, we need to make paying for charging as simple as possible. Connected Kerb’s solution combines power and data to deliver user-friendly charging for cities and communities, and their ethos chimes perfectly with Zap-Pay.

“Having Connected Kerb on board with Zap-Pay is great news for EV drivers – especially those without access to off-street parking – who will benefit from a convenient and easy-to-use service.”

“We are really excited about our partnership with Zap-Pay, a payment system that will help to provide a seamless charging experience for our customers.

“In an age where users are swamped with apps covering every activity of their daily life, we believe that the integration of finding, planning and paying for charging points within the same app will make EV charging hassle-free. This is an essential part of enabling a full EV transition.”

