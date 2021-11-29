Brits renting driveways could make £2,000 a year, claims parking portal

Share

Brits counting the cost of Christmas could be left with their purses jingling this festive period by renting out their driveways to motorists needing somewhere to park, reveals an online parking portal.

Booking data from YourParkingSpace.co.uk shows that savvy homeowners in 25 towns and cities across the length and breadth of the country are earning more than £1,000 per year on average by listing their empty driveway on the website.

This would leave them with some £300 spare change for extra festive spending as analysis by the Bank of England shows that a typical UK household spends over £700 more in December compared to other months.

Topping the money-making meter are Londoners, who are making an average of £2,100 per year, while residents of Brighton and Edinburgh are respectively earning £1,944 and £1,896 per year.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, commented:

“As revellers flock to town and city centres to enjoy the festivities, renting out an empty driveway or parking space this Christmas presents an opportunity to reign in some big bucks for those who live nearby and have an empty driveway or off-road parking space.

“And in a year that has been financially challenging for many, the additional cash will come in handy when paying for the extra cost of Christmas, such as gifts, decorations and food.”

Meanwhile, further analysis of the league table reveals that empty driveways in towns and cities further down the listing are also making a tidy sum that could help pay for seasonal expenses.

For example, residents of Wigan are making £648 annually on average, while in the northeast, homeowners in Middlesbrough are making £660 per year on average.

