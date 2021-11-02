Two in three parents struggle to be ‘digital role models’ for kids

Share



The results of a new Kaspersky study reveal that 64% of parents find it hard to be role models for their kids and occasionally don’t follow the rules they set for their little ones. What’s more, less than half of parents (40%) try to establish healthy digital habits and rules for all family members.

From an early age, children tend to copy the behaviour and habits of adults in all areas of life, including attitudes towards digital devices. Additionally, many children are handed their first device at a young age – according to the same study, 67% of kids receive devices before the age of nine. With that in mind, parents need to be role models in tech usage if they want to lay the foundations for healthy digital habits from childhood.

The survey results also show that parents perceive norms of behaviour to be different for themselves and their children. For instance, over half (53%) of respondents admitted that they spend three to five hours on devices every day, and the majority (52%) consider this time to be normal.

When it comes to children, almost half (47%) spend the same amount of time on devices as their parents – three to five hours a day. But, despite this, more than half of adults (62%) would like their kids to spend less time on devices – up to two hours.

While 39% of adults believe it’s normal to share photos of family members on social networks, less than a quarter (16%) of parents think this is acceptable for their children. Nearly one in three (29%) of respondents also consider it reasonable to skip calls and turn off their phone so that no one can contact them. However, only 11% of parents think such behaviour is acceptable for kids.

Says Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky:

“Today, more and more parents are trying to establish healthy digital habits alongside those for nutrition and daily regimes, etc. But there is no clear trend or strong behaviour pattern regarding how to specifically establish those rules for digital practices. At the same time, our survey results show that most adults (64%) admit finding it hard to be a role model and that they occasionally don’t follow the rules they set for their kids.”

To help children spend their time on the Internet securely, you can:

Surf and learn together. See where children spend their time online and explore how to best keep them safe.

Consider downloading parental control apps and discuss this topic with your child to explain how such apps work and why they need them to stay safe online.

Involve yourself in children’s online activities from an early age, so this is the established norm, and so you can ‘mentor’ them.

