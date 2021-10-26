Zoom adds auto-generated captions

Share



Zoom has announced the availability of auto-generated captions, which automatically provide speaker subtitles on Zoom video meetings or webinars.

The feature, also known as live transcription, is available for all free and paid Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars accounts.

Users can enable the feature via the Zoom web portal. Participants can still privately request that the meeting host enable live transcription during the session using the meeting toolbar. Zoom also supports manual captioning as well as integration with third-party captioning services. Auto-generated captions are currently available in English, with plans to expand them to other languages in the future.

In addition to auto-generated captioning, Zoom offers numerous accessibility features across the Zoom platform, including keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and voicemail transcription.

“It’s important to us that everyone can successfully connect, communicate, and participate using Zoom,” says Theresa Larkin, Product Marketing Manager, Meetings & Chat at Zoom.

“Without the proper accessibility tools, people with disabilities face tremendous barriers when using video communication solutions. That’s why we are focused on building out a platform that is accessible to everyone, and features such as auto-generated captions are an important part of that mission.”

To learn more about how Zoom is making accessibility advancements across its platform, visit the Accessibility webpage and the Zoom blog.

