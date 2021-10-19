What You Can Do On A Smartwatch In 2021

Share



Smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, are becoming increasingly popular. But what exactly can you do with a smartwatch? What kinds of smartwatches are there? If you find yourself asking these questions, read on!

Smartwatch Features

Smartwatches have countless features, and to list them all would be next to impossible. Instead, here’s a list of the top features you can expect upon purchasing a smartwatch.

Health Tracking Features

Fitness tracking is one of the best features that smartwatches offer. However, there are significant differences between how different types of smartwatches can track your fitness.

Some smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch Series 6, have blood oxygen monitoring included in their design. Other smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, specialize in advanced sleep-tracking features. Generally, Galaxy smartwatches are considered the best smartwatches for activity tracking.

The ability to monitor blood oxygen levels is present in multiple other smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch 4, considered the best smartwatch to use as a fitness tracker. This smartwatch can also connect with your Android device.

Overall, nearly every smartwatch offers fitness features. These can range from the most basic, like older models of the Fitbit, or the more advanced, as in the Apple Watch Series.

It should be noted, however, that fitness apps can be downloaded onto any smartwatch to improve fitness tracking further.

Display Features

Whether a Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch, nearly all watches will allow you to receive smartphone notifications on your watch.

The Apple Watch Series is especially notable for allowing users to answer phone calls from the watch itself rather than find their iPhone. The Apple Watch also uses OS software, making it very customizable.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, although a wonderful fitness companion, may not be as customizable as an Apple Watch Series 6, which is something to keep in mind when choosing a smartwatch.

Most smartwatches also allow you to download third-party apps onto the smartwatch. Whether looking for a fitness app or an app that gives you breaking news notifications, the customizability of smartwatches is undoubtedly a significant plus.

It should also be noted that every smartwatch has the clock face always-on display. iPhone users will be pleased to hear that Apple watches tend to be the best smartwatch in customizability.

Safety Features

Moving on to the topic of safety, we once again see Apple coming in first. As far back as the Apple Watch SE, the Wear OS watch has always offered fall detection. This is where the smartwatch will track if there has been a significant fall and will contact EMS right away.

Not every smartwatch include a built-in GPS, which can be a problem for those who worry about getting lost. Notably, most Galaxy Watch Active models lack GPS features.

Most smartwatches will also warn you if the battery life is low, which is crucial if you’re in a public area and need to communicate. One feature that I’m sure some people would like to see in the near future is the ability to view slot sites with UK licenses to ensure that a site is regulated and safe to use.

Battery Features

All smartwatches keep the battery level always-on display, so you don’t have to worry about your watch dying suddenly.

Of course, the battery life of your smartwatch is crucial. You’ll be glad to know that most smartwatches feature a long battery life and a short recharge period. A smartwatch with a good battery life will certainly be enough to last you through the day.

Typically, fitness trackers have a shorter battery life since they are designed for tracking fitness and not all-day use. Smartwatches intended for general users tend to have the best battery life.

Financial Features

Many smartwatches include the ability to pay using the phone, such as Fitbit pay. Google Pay is another example of smartwatch money management. Access to your finances through your smartwatch is a major benefit to using smartwatches.

More Features

Most smartwatches will require an internet connection to access any apps downloaded. Even the best smartwatches can’t function without some connection to the internet. It should be noted that an Apple Watch cannot connect to an Android phone.

A notable feature on many smartwatches is the physical rotating bezel located on the side of the watch that allows users to change the time on the clock face and interact with the display screen. This feature is especially nice for those who want to have the same features found on a traditional watch.

Takeaways

Overall, countless features can be found in smartwatches. Most smartwatches will have an abundance of health features, display features, and excellent battery life. Determining the best smartwatch for you will depend on your personal needs and what you intend to use the smartwatch for.

Smartwatches are the newest technological innovation and one that is certainly here to stay. Don’t wait! Purchase your very own smartwatch today!

