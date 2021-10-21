VW delivers more EVs for Onto’s subscription customers

Share



Volkswagen is to fulfil its latest fleet order with electric car subscription service, Onto. A mix of e-up!, ID.3 and ID.4 models will be available for Onto customers to book.

The deal will grow Volkswagen’s presence in Onto’s electric-only fleet, with the e-up!, ID.3 and ID.4 models covering three key vehicle classes popular with subscription customers. The arrival of ID.3 Family Pro Performance models on the Onto fleet in September was met with unprecedented demand, claims the company.

Once delivered, these e-up!, ID.3 and ID.4 models will have a working life of around two years, following usage by subscribers who sign up to the cars from £339 a month. With Onto’s electric car subscription model customers don’t pay a deposit and for a fixed monthly fee have 1,000 monthly miles, insurance, breakdown cover and charging at over 11,000 points.

Onto customers will have access to the ID.4 in Life Pro Performance configuration with a range of up to 322 miles (WLTP, combined). It features the latest Volkswagen technologies inside and out such as LED headlights; Adaptive Cruise Control with City Emergency Braking System; 30-colour interior ambient lighting; and a Discover Navigation Pro touch-screen navigation infotainment system with 10-inch display.

The ID.3 has a maximum range of 264 miles (WLTP, combined) with its 58 kWh ‘Pro Performance’ battery. The ID.3 is available through Onto in ‘Life’ and ‘Family’ trims. The equipment package across every ID.3 includes LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Car2X, Natural Voice Control, parking sensors front and rear, and wheels no smaller than 18 inches in diameter. In addition all receive navigation with a 10-inch touch screen, while keyless start, Driver Profile Selection, climate control, and the innovative ID.Light function are all on hand to benefit occupants. All ID.3s and ID.4s are also capable of receiving over-the-air software updates to ensure they have the latest infotainment and battery features.

The e-up! was initially unveiled in 2013, and went on sale in the UK early in 2014. The range of the e-up! is 159 miles (WLTP), thanks to the 2019 upgrade to its lithium-ion battery pack, which expanded its net capacity to 32.3 kWh, up from 18.7 kWh previously. It features a package of driver’s assistance, safety and connectivity technologies including a multifunction camera with Lane Assist, curtain airbags and smartphone integration cradle. Also standard on the e-up! are heated front seats and a heated windscreen, climate control, rain-sensing wipers and electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors. Cruise control is also standard-fit.

Says Rob Jolly, CEO and Co-founder of Onto:

“We’re delighted to partner with Volkswagen and add three new models to our fleet that cater to the different needs of our customers. Volkswagen now accounts for approximately 18% of our fleet and the cars are proving extremely popular. This is an exciting partnership for Onto as we continue to focus on simplifying the switch to an EV. We’re committed to revolutionising the way people think about car ownership and look forward to introducing more Onto subscribers to Volkswagen.”

For more information visit www.on.to/electric-cars

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...