Toshiba adds Red Bull to smart TVs

Toshiba has announced the Red Bull TV app is now available on its line of Smart TVs in the UK. Available from today, the app gives viewers front row access to video content including globetrotting adventurers, new music and entertainment and live events.

With no paywalls or advertisements, the Red Bull TV app offers entirely free and uninterrupted access to live and on demand streams, categorising content into clearly defined channels, such as adventure, culture, music, biking and water sports for ease of navigation.

Through the app, Toshiba Smart TV customers can tune into an eclectic mix of content from the latest gaming tournaments to all the most spectacular sports events, including Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup, as well as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Streams to exclusive films, shows and documentaries can also be accessed, along with competitions like the Red Bull BC One World Final.

Says Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba:

“By bringing the Red Bull app to our Smart TV range, we’ll offer viewers the best in extreme and actions sports from across the world. This is the latest example of our expanding app catalogue, following the launch of Amazon Music and Football Corner earlier in this year.”

The Red Bull TV app is available across the new 2021 TV line-up, in 4K HDR, thanks to Dolby Vision, TRU Micro Dimming and TRU Resolution technology.

Red Bull TV content also makes use of Toshiba’s Dolby Atmos-powered integrated speakers for enveloping audiences in fully immersive sound, re-creating the atmosphere of sporting events and action adventures in every household living room, it claims.

The Red Bull TV app is available now for free on all Toshiba Smart TVs in the UK, including those produced from June 2018. To find out more and browse the new 2021 TV range, head to Toshiba-TV.com.

