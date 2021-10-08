Apple Watch Series 7 available to order from today

Share



The Apple Watch Series 7 is available to order from O2 from today (8th October) with availability beginning 15th October.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever as well as a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

Measuring just 1.7 mm thick, the narrower borders of the watch help to maximise the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself.

The watch also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging, claims Apple.

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, it is billed as the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

Five new aluminium case finishes are provided, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colours and styles. Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.

Health and wellness features include an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a Blood Oxygen sensor.

Those looking to recycle their old connected device can take advantage of O2 Recycle to receive a cash payment which can be used towards a new device. Customers can recycle in-store, over the telephone or online at www.o2recycle.co.uk .

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit https://www.o2.co.uk/apple-watch. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

