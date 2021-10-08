Tech Digest daily roundup: Tesla moves HQ to Texas

Share



Tesla has announced it will move its company headquarters to Texas from California. Chief executive Elon Musk announced the move at the electric carmaker’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Austin. Mr Musk had fallen out with local politicians in Alameda county, California, the location of a key Tesla factory, over its Covid response. He gave several reasons for the move, telling shareholders its Californian factory in Fremont was “jammed”. California was also a difficult place for his employees to find affordable housing, he told shareholders. “There’s a limit to how big you can scale it in the Bay Area. In Austin our factory is like five minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown,” he said. BBC

The Google Pixel 6 range hasn’t been fully unveiled yet, but Google has revealed the colors that you’ll be able to get both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro in. Sadly, the actual names of the colors haven’t been revealed, but a leak sheds light on two of them, and for the others we’ll just have to use our eyes. There are five shades in total, with each model sporting two exclusive shades, so if you want a certain color you might have to go specifically for the Pixel 6 or specifically for the Pro. We’ve detailed them all below, so you can see what your choices are. The Google Pixel 6 comes in a choice of three colors – black, pale green, or pink. Note that in all cases the sides of the phone and of the camera block are black. We emphasize this because that isn’t the case with the Pixel 6 Pro. Tech Radar

Streaming platform Twitch has blamed a massive leak of sensitive company data on a “server configuration error”. The Amazon-owned firm said the error meant data was “exposed to the internet” and “subsequently accessed by a malicious third party”. On Wednesday, an anonymous hacker posted key details of the site to the 4chan message board, including its source code, the payouts made to top creators on the site and code for a range of other Twitch products, including its mobile and desktop apps. A message posted alongside the leaked files said they were being released to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”. Yahoo!

Freezing, arid and lifeless, the dusty Jezero crater on Mars is an inhospitable desert. Yet, 3.7 billion years ago it was full of water and could have harboured life, scientists believe. The first analysis of images from Nasa’s Perseverance rover show the Jezero crater was once a huge 21-mile wide lake, which was fed by a river, and which suffered flash flooding. Huge boulders now lie in the lake bed after being swept tens of miles downstream by the raging currents, the pictures show. However, researchers are most excited by the discovery of layers of fine-grained clay and mudstones at the site, because they could preserve traces of ancient life. Telegraph

Start-ups and universities are being invited to apply for government grants of up to £30,000 to fund innovations that aim to make road, rail and maritime transport “greener and safer”, the Department for Transport announced today. Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG) scheme, which is set to open for its 11th round of funding, will see up to 53 projects aimed at building a better public transport system receive a share of £1.95m government funding, according to the DfT.Past winners of funding through the scheme have included a portable electric vehicle (EV) charger and an EV battery cooling system, and this year, applicants are asked to submit projects around one of three themes: maritime decarbonisation; Covid recovery and transport system resilience; and future of freight. Business Green

