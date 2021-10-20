Gaming experienced some of biggest outages in last year, claims ToolTester study

Share

A new study by ToolTester has analysed the most popular websites across the country to find out which have had the most outages over the past 12 months.

Websites go down all the time from more serious issues like cyber attacks to problems in-house. One of the most memorable outages to date was the Fastly outage, an American cloud computing services firm, which caused hundreds of websites from news sites to social media to go down.

So which websites experienced the most outages? The study used DownDetector to find the most unreliable websites. Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter were all in the top 10 for the worst downtime for social media apps

Instagram, the photo-sharing app, had 111 outages in the UK in the past 12 months. The most common problem users experienced, in the UK, was with the newsfeed being down.

Twitter users experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months recorded by DownDetector with users rushing to report the main reason for outages being down to the iOS app (43%).

The websites that experienced the most outages over the past 12 months:

Sky users suffered the most outages in the past 12 months, according to ToolTester with its broadband customers suffering a massive 268 outages in the past 12 months – the most common issue being internet outages (92%).

Following closely second is Virgin Media. Users experienced 235 outages in the past 12 months with the most common problem reporting being with the cable internet.

Steam, the video game digital service, suffered a massive 177 outages over the course of the past 12 months with many users experiencing problems with the website itself (46%) and issues logging in (37%).

One of Steam’s worst outages was when they released the new cyberpunk 77 game and users flooded to the site to purchase it, which subsequently caused it to crash. On that day there were over 29,000 reported issues on DownDetector in just the US alone.

Gamers who use Xbox live as their main console for gaming suffered 102 outages in the past 12 months with the biggest outage breakdown being problems with online gaming (68%) as users reported getting kicked out of games and being unable to connect to the network.

The industries with the highest average number of issues:

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...