Shopify partners with Spotify so artists can sell products

Shopify unlocks new revenue opportunities for musicians with Spotify partnership

Artists can showcase products that expand beyond traditional merch on Shopify’s Spotify channel

Ellie Goulding and Jax Jones among the first UK artists

Shopify has today announced a new partnership with Spotify, through which artists can showcase and sell products that expand beyond traditional income streams.

Through this new strategic partnership with Spotify, Shopify claims it is giving artists the creative freedom to expand beyond music and traditional merch to build fully realised brands, backed by the best in audio streaming and commerce.

Using the Spotify channel, artists can introduce products to the place where listeners and fans are already engaging with their music most. By connecting their Spotify for Artists accounts with their Shopify online stores, artists can sync their product catalogues and seamlessly showcase products of their choice directly on their Spotify profiles, making it easy for fans to browse and purchase, claims Shopify.

Says Amir Kabbara, Director of Product, Shopify:

“Thousands of artists already choose Shopify as their commerce platform, and now we’re bringing fans and musicians even closer together with the launch of the Spotify channel.”

“Artists today are entrepreneurial. They’re building multifaceted brands and businesses, and now we’re making it easier for them to meet fans where they are. By bringing entrepreneurship to Spotify, we’re empowering artists to think beyond the traditional merch table with new ways to monetize, and to experiment with their brands through commerce.”

Adds Camille Hearst, Head of Spotify for Artists:

“For many fans, Spotify is the primary way they interact with an artists’ music, and we are excited to give artists a new way to capitalize on that moment.

“We want to provide artists with as many resources as possible to help turn listeners into fans, fans into superfans and, ultimately, help artists earn more. The integration of Shopify’s powerful backend for powering commerce presents a significant step forward in our efforts to help artists maximize additional revenue streams and give them agency over their careers.”

An all-in-one commerce platform to start, grow and manage their brands, Shopify gives artists access to an ecosystem of apps and services, like print-on-demand and product discovery.

The channel is available to artists in 177 countries, and available to listeners in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. New and existing artists can sign up for Shopify’s Spotify channel using Spotify for Artists.

