MOKE goes all electric

Share

Order books for electric MOKE open today

All MOKEs to be electric by January 1st 2022

Deliveries to take place for Summer 2022

Electric MOKE to be built in the United Kingdom

Prices start at £29,150 (not including local taxes and electric vehicle incentives)

MOKE International has announced the introduction of the all-electric MOKE. Reservations can be made today with the first deliveries scheduled in time for the 2022 European summer season.

From January 1st 2022, it will no longer be possible to order Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) MOKEs, making the marque the first legacy manufacturer in the world to go fully electric. Customers wishing to acquire the last of these can through MOKE’s official UK distributor, the Hendy Group.

The introduction of full electric MOKEs will see acceleration from 0 to 55km/h in just 4.5 seconds with a range of 144km. Charging takes 4 hours on the Type 2 EU Standard and top speed is 100km/h.

All MOKEs can be ordered in Right or Left Hand Drive. Prices start at £29,150 + VAT. Deliveries will be made in time for the 2022 European Summer. Battery cells, motors and inverters are all sourced from Tier 1 European suppliers and have been bespoke engineered in the United Kingdom.

The brainchild of legendary Mini designer Sir Alec Issigonis, the MOKE proved popular with a 1960s glamour-set that included The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Brigitte Bardot. MOKE International revived the brand.

All electric MOKEs will be manufactured in the UK at a state-of-the-art facility operated by the Fablink Group in Northamptonshire.

Says Isobel Dando, CEO, MOKE International:

“MOKE going electric secures the appeal of one of Britain’s best loved marques for many generations to come. MOKE’s marriage of fun, personality and open-air thrills will only be enhanced through the performance and silent running of an electric powertrain. We are proud to write a new chapter in one of British automotive folklore’s best love stories.”

SPECIFICATIONS

Powertrain: Real wheel direct-drive (LHD and RHD)

Motor Type: Three-phase AC Synchronous

Range: 144km

Charge Time: 4 hours

Top Speed: 100 km/h

Max Power: 33kW

Charger Port Type: Type 2 (EU Standard)

Dimension LxWxH: 3225x1660x1546mm

Mass: 800Kg

Ground Clearance 18cm

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...