LEGO unveils 1.3m long RMS Titanic

You can now build the most famous ship of all time, the RMS Titanic, in LEGO – though at over £500 it doesn’t come cheap.

One hundred and tens years since it was first launched in Belfast, the LEGO Group has revealed an authentic replica of the luxury liner in detailed brick form.

The LEGO Titanic is one of the longest and largest LEGO models to date, made up of 9,090 pieces, making it a truly immersive building challenge for LEGO fans and budding historians alike.

As well as its sheer size, the Titanic was known for its unrivalled grandeur, which the company claims has been faithfully captured in the set. Beneath the unmistakable exterior of the LEGO Titanic, there are several interior rooms to explore including the First-Class grand staircase which spans six decks and the Jacobean-style dining saloon which was located on the ship’s D deck.

The Titanic was also renowned for its unparalleled speed, outclassing other ships of the era, and in the lower decks, fans will find a replica of the state-of-the-art engine room!

Mike Psiaki, design master at the LEGO Group commented:

“At the time of its launch the Titanic was the pinnacle of nautical engineering, the largest moving vehicle ever created. It has been an incredible journey to recreate this iconic vessel from LEGO bricks, using blueprints created over a century ago.

“Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date. We know brick builders and ship enthusiasts of all ages will love building the set and displaying it in their homes.”

At over 1.3m long, the LEGO Titanic set is designed for display and comes with a unique plaque with the ship’s name. This impressive set is available for pre-order from 1st November and general sale from 8th November from LEGO Stores and www.LEGO.com/titanic at the recommended retail price of €629.99 / $629.99 / £569.99.

FURTHER PRODUCT INFO: LEGO Titanic (10294)

Age: 18+

Model measures: Height: 17.5 in. (44cm) Width: 6 in. (16cm) Length: 53 in. (135cm)

9,090 pieces

Accurate replica of the RMS Titanic, complete with plaque and display stand

Large scale model which can easily be moved and displayed for maximum enjoyment

Detailed interior cross sections including the First Class Grand Staircase, Dining Saloon and Engine Room

Price: €629.99 / $629.99 / £569.99

