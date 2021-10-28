Jobs offering ‘hybrid work’ jump 464% in Q3 2021, GlobalData finds

Share



There has been a huge spike in the number of job postings mentioning both ‘remote work’ and ‘hybrid work’, according to GlobalData.

The data and analytics company notes that jobs featuring the keyword ‘remote work’ saw highs with listings increase by 23% in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021, while ‘hybrid work’ saw a 464% increase in Q3 2021, compared to the previous quarter.

Says Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData:

“Remote and hybrid working models are the future of work as job seekers look for flexibility. These models are also beneficial to companies, removing spatial boundaries in terms of finding talent and potentially increasing the number of job applicants. Further, flexible working could be useful in countries where the impending threat of another wave of COVID-19 cannot be ruled out.”

Thalluri continues: “Compared to jobs related to ‘remote work’, ‘hybrid work’ was the star of the show in Q3 2021. This model has grown exponentially – particularly since June 2021.

“Hiring within the ‘future of work’ theme is also seeing an increase. Over 43,000 job postings in Q3 2021 were related to this theme, with more companies adopting technology and changing workflow.”

The hybrid work model is largely being used in the healthcare, financial, consumer, and tech sectors – according to job advertisements. Among the companies that are listing jobs with hybrid work are The New York Times, Harvard University Disability Resources (UDR), and Cisco Systems.

With a new style of working naturally comes the development of tech to help smoothen the transition. For example, Microsoft is hiring a ‘Senior Director’ for Microsoft Teams to build collaborative applications. Further, KPMG International Cooperative is leveraging the latest Microsoft cloud features to enhance hybrid work experiences, as suggested by its advertised role: ‘Director Modern Workplace Product Management – FY22’.

