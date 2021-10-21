Investment Trends to Look At in 2022

Share



The trading world has experienced a rocky time in the past couple of years, but investors are finally looking forward to what 2022 can offer.

Basic savings accounts continue to run below the rate of inflation, meaning that money in real terms will shrink rather than grow unless it’s actively invested.

But what investment trends look promising for 2022? And how does this correlate to risk? Below is everything you need to know about the main trends to watch in the next 12 months.

Forex – USD/JPY

If you’re keen on entering the forex market in 2022, there are no shortage of possible pairings. However, the experts suggest keeping an eye on USD/JPY.

In the next 12 months, USD and JPY trading has the potential to deliver strong returns due to the ongoing weakness with the yen. As other countries bounce back from economic challenges, the GDP for Japan is expected to remain below par, with inflation continuing to struggle at zero.

This will leave the Bank of Japan with no option but to extend its raft of extraordinary measures, aiming for 2% inflation. Compared to improving financial performances in other countries worldwide, this will leave the yen at a significant disadvantage.

Hemp and CBD

If it’s not the sector you usually invest in, you may have missed the fact that marijuana stocks have been steadily rising. The legalisation of marijuana in the US has opened up opportunities for a whole range of products, and they’ve proven to be very popular.

CBD bath bombs, a cannabis face mask and CBD gummies have all been flying off the shelves, along with other marijuana goodies. This industry remains in its infancy with plenty of potential for growth, so it is a trend to get on board with to collect maximum profits.



Vegan Products

The concerns over climate change have helped to steer more people to consider a vegan lifestyle and the desire to avoid cruelty to animals. Veganism has rocketed in popularity in the last decade, with more demand for vegan products than ever before.

There has been a sharp increase in veganism, with some reports suggesting a 400% increase in the last decade. However, one of the biggest reasons for the profit in the industry is the interest from individuals who aren’t strictly vegan.

Demand for plant-based food increased three times more quickly compared to the need for regular food between 2018 and 2020. Many people who aren’t vegans (and don’t intend to become vegans) seek to cut back on their meat consumption and eat vegan food for some of their meals.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is something that has been in the spotlight for years, but the recent surge in demand for digital entertainment has meant that it’s more important than ever before.

No one underestimates the value of cybersecurity, and it’s an industry that’s expected to continue to grow in the future. Another industry that still has a lot of room to develop and expand, cybersecurity is a trend that isn’t going to go away.

