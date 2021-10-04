Hispano Suiza announces new partnership for Carmen EV

Share



Spanish car brand Hispano Suiza has signed a deal with sustainable energy company Power Electronics, ahead of the forthcoming Intersolar Europe fair, which will take place in Munich, Germany, from October 6 to 8.

Visitors to the Exhibition will be able to check out the striking Hispano Suiza Carmen (pictured above), described by the manufacturers as an ‘authentic work of art delivering 1,019 CV of power, zero emissions and a design that leaves no one indifferent.’

Hispano Suiza is a historic Spanish car brand that has been part of the Suqué Mateu family for four generations. Hispano Suiza was founded in Barcelona in 1904 by Damián Mateu, with the help of technical director and engineer Marc Birkigt, also a partner in the company.

Between 1904 and 1946, Hispano Suiza manufactured more than 12,000 high-performance luxury vehicles and 50,000 aircraft engines. Its headquarters, technical centre and manufacturing plant are located in Barcelona (Spain).

In March 2019, Miguel Suqué Mateu relaunched the brand at the Geneva Motor Show, unveiling a truly impressive, fully electric vehicle: the Carmen. This elegant and exclusive 1,019 CV model has been designed, developed and built entirely in Spain. Its most radical version, the Carmen Boulogne, joined the family in 2020.

The Carmen Boulogne delivers 1,114 CV and its name pays tribute to the competition in which André Dubonnet won his first race with Hispano Suiza. Only 19 Carmen and 5 Carmen Boulogne will be made. Each vehicle is completely tailor-made: they take an average of 7 months to build.

Sergio Martinez Campos, CEO of Hispano Suiza comments:

“This agreement with Power Electronics is strategically very important for Hispano Suiza because we complement the technological cycle of charging our electric hypercars to offer our customers state-of-the-art, reliable and safe chargers, thus contributing to sustainable mobility ”.

Javier Rodriguez, Commercial Director of Power Electronics Electric Mobility Division has highlighted the importance of this collaboration between the two companies where Power Electronics fast-charge chargers are complemented with the Carmen Boulogne 750V Battery Pack and where the two companies lead the way to decarbonisation in the Spanish automotive scene.

In addition to being leaders in energy storage, Power Electronics is also firmly committed to the development of electric mobility, thanks to its own engineering department. Currently, it designs, manufacture and distributes charging stations and poles that supply power to all types of electric vehicles.

