Ford and Hermes announce Secure Delivery to Vehicle pilot

Ford and Hermes UK have announced a Secure Delivery to Vehicle pilot which will enable parcels to be delivered directly to vehicles located at the owner’s home address.

Launched in selected areas of the UK this month, the delivery to vehicle option is offered to customers with FordPass, expanding the range of connected services already available via the app. The option comes at no extra cost and ensures social distancing requirements are adhered to.

As the pilot expands, Ford and Hermes UK hope to increase the number of participants and broaden the project’s scope, including offering “returns” from the vehicle and enabling vehicle deliveries at other locations, for example at the customer’s work address.

So how does it work? When shopping with selected retailers, those taking part in the pilot will have “delivery-to-vehicle” as the standard option for delivery and provide details of its location. Customers will also be able to have a home delivery, if preferred.

Once the delivery driver is within 300 metres of their destination, the exact location of the customer’s vehicle is displayed on the Hermes app. Within 50 metres, the driver scans the barcode on the customer’s parcel to create a one-time unlock token for the vehicle. This enables the driver to unlock the boot and deposit the package.

For added security, if the delivery driver fails to lock the vehicle after making the delivery, the vehicle locks automatically within a set time period.

Locating the vehicle and remote unlocking/locking is enabled through permissions granted by the recipient via the FordPass app. If the vehicle is not within 300 metres of the selected delivery-to-vehicle address, the parcel is delivered to the recipient’s home address. This also applies to parcels that are too large to fit in the vehicle.

The Secure Delivery to Vehicle pilot is just one example of Ford and Hermes working together to improve deliveries. The two companies are piloting smart new software that coordinates pedestrian couriers alongside traditional delivery vans. They have also launched a new Self-Driving Vehicle Research Programme working with customers to better understand how autonomous vehicles could integrate into their businesses.

Says Mark Harvey, Ford European enterprise connectivity director:

“Together with Hermes, we are looking at more secure and efficient ways to deliver parcels, to match the increasing demands coming from online purchases. Turning the vehicle into a delivery point is extremely convenient for the customer. It puts them in control, to ensure their parcel is where they want it.”

Adds Lynsey Aston, Hermes UK’s head of product, innovation and onboarding:

“We’re committed to exploring innovative delivery methods that provide maximum convenience for our customers, and we’ve been excited to start this trial as we see big potential. This new delivery option sits alongside existing choices such as delivery to home, another address, office or to a Hermes ParcelShop or Locker whilst supporting ongoing Covid-safe contactless deliveries.”

