Facebook rebranded as Meta – but what do you think?
Yesterday evening Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a rebrand of the company’s corporate brand. From now on Facebook – the brand that owns Facebook the app, Instagram, WhatsApp and VR company Oculus – will be known as Meta.
In part, this has been done to reflect Zuckerberg’s goal to create a ‘metaverse’ of interconnected technologies although many think it’s a thinly disguised attempt to distance the company from recent negative publicity. Here are the thoughts of the Newspage community – it’s fair to say that most were fairly unimpressed!
Lee Chambers
Founder / Psychologist at Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing
James Bore
Director at Bores Group Ltd
“This is a pretty cynical move to get away from what has been quietly known for years, and is becoming more and more public – that Facebook has prioritised profits over individual and societal health, actively worked to spread mis- and dis-information, assisting the weakening of democracy and part of a push towards a polarised society. And it’s done all of this with senior management being fully aware of the impact it has had. I expect plenty of effort to build a shiny new facade under the brand Meta, to try and manage the reputational impact on Facebook of their amoral and immoral decisions. But I do not expect anything substantial to change. The problem is that the scale of influence of Facebook and similar companies inevitably means that any attempt to rein them in is likely to end up little more than a slap on the wrist. For evidence, we can see the UK CMA’s fine of Facebook, for conscious failure to disclose information. It is the largest fine, by far, ever levied by the CMA at a little over £50m, and for Facebook has less of a financial impact than their last outage. I’m honestly not even sure whether to expect them to appeal the loss of less than a day’s profits.”
Jessica Ross
Founder at Jessica Ross Marketing
Jez Lamb
Founder at [email protected]
Jif is still Jif, but maybe Mr Zuckerberg should use some to clean up the company’s image rather than trying to simply change the name.”
Malcolm Baker
Breeder at Halo Dart Frogs
Ruth Bradford
Owner/founder/creator at The Little Black & White Book Project
Gillian Jones-Williams
Managing Director at Emerge Development Consultancy
Lewis Shaw
Founder & Mortgage Expert at Shaw Financial Services
“Mark Zuckerberg wants to own the entire world. He’s a social media Bond villain in the making, just without the personality and the cat.”