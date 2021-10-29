Facebook rebranded as Meta – but what do you think?

James Bore

Director at Bores Group Ltd

“This is a pretty cynical move to get away from what has been quietly known for years, and is becoming more and more public – that Facebook has prioritised profits over individual and societal health, actively worked to spread mis- and dis-information, assisting the weakening of democracy and part of a push towards a polarised society. And it’s done all of this with senior management being fully aware of the impact it has had. I expect plenty of effort to build a shiny new facade under the brand Meta, to try and manage the reputational impact on Facebook of their amoral and immoral decisions. But I do not expect anything substantial to change. The problem is that the scale of influence of Facebook and similar companies inevitably means that any attempt to rein them in is likely to end up little more than a slap on the wrist. For evidence, we can see the UK CMA’s fine of Facebook, for conscious failure to disclose information. It is the largest fine, by far, ever levied by the CMA at a little over £50m, and for Facebook has less of a financial impact than their last outage. I’m honestly not even sure whether to expect them to appeal the loss of less than a day’s profits.”