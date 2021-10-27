Euro NCAP gives Ford, Hyundai and Toyota EVs top safety rating

Share



Independent safety authority Euro NCAP has released safety ratings for five new cars. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and TUCSON and the Toyota Yaris Cross all achieve a top rating of five stars, while the new Hyundai BAYON is awarded four stars.

Ford’s new all-electric crossover SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, bears little resemblance to the 5-litre muscle car with which it shares its name. While its sports-car stablemate struggled to gain three stars in 2017, the Mustang Mach-E firmly secures a top five-star rating against the latest test requirements. The car comes equipped with a centre airbag, deployable bonnet for vulnerable road user protection and a host of advanced driver assistance features, offering high levels of driver support and crash prevention all around.

Hyundai impresses with three new models, the all-electric IONIQ 5 and TUCSON both gaining 5-star ratings and Hyundai Bayon achieving 4 stars. Although the TUCSON only just clears the hurdle in Safety Assist to get into five-star territory, both IONIQ 5 and TUCSON display good all-round safety. The crossover SUV Bayon, fighting its way into an already overcrowded and highly competitive segment, lacks the centre airbag that is standard in IONIQ 5 and TUSCON. Nevertheless, the Bayon comes with robust crash protection and crash-avoidance features which help to secure it a creditable four-star rating.

The Toyota Yaris Cross follows hot on the heels of the Mirai and Yaris with another five-star rating. The car, available in petrol and HEV petrol versions, was tested partly in Australia and Europe, two important markets for the Yaris Cross. The result is published in collaboration with sister organisation ANCAP.

In addition to its traditional safety crash and safety tests, Euro NCAP retested two light commercial vans: the Ford Transit and the Ford Transit Custom, after Ford made seat belt reminders as standard for all occupants across the European market. This now results in two Gold Winners in its Commercial Van ranking.

