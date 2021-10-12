Citroen send Hybrid owners ‘Plug-in reminders’

Share



With immediate effect, customers who drive C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid will be notified by ‘Plug-in Reminders’ to help further optimise the efficiency of their Plug-in Hybrid vehicles.

The notifications, which come in the form of a message on the touchscreen, have been designed to ensure that drivers can take full advantage of the efficiency benefits that their PHEVs – coupled with obvious environmental benefits.

PHEV technology provides a viable solution for many customers whose needs are not compatible with 100% electric usage. In the case of C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, this model pairs a PureTech 180 Stop & Start petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor, combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The combined petrol engine and electric motor produces CO 2 of just 32-33g/km and fuel efficiency of up to 168mpg on a combined cycle (WLTP). When running exclusively on the 13.2kWh lithium-ion traction battery, C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is capable of up to 34 miles per charge (WLTP) with zero tailpipe CO 2 emissions.

PHEV technology allows many private and fleet customers, who charge their vehicles daily, to run on 100% electric power for most of their everyday journeys, while having the flexibility of the combustion engine for longer weekend trips or holidays.

Recent data shows that 55% of journeys of less than 25 miles are made using electric, and 52% of customers already charge their vehicle once or twice every 62 miles. An increase in charging frequency would further increase the proportion of electric-only journeys and reduce fuel consumption. Citroen claims that via its 7kW on-board charger, the C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid can receive a full charge in less than two hours, when connected to a 7.4kW (32A) Wallbox or public charging point.

As part of the notification process, the customer’s specific usage is taken into consideration. In the first instance, after five days and ten journeys have been made without the vehicle being plugged in, the software will issue one notification via the touchscreen per day. If the vehicle is not then plugged in after 30 days, the notification is then displayed twice per day whilst the vehicle is in use.

The update, which is being performed over the air, will initially benefit customers in the UK and France, with a number of other European countries benefitting from the update from 01 December 2021.

Initially available on C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, PHEV notifications will also feature on the new Citroën C5 X Hybrid when it comes to the UK in 2022.

