BTC vs BCH in Crypto Casinos

What is Bitcoin Cash?

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard fork of Bitcoin (BTC), created on August 1, 2017. The split has been called the Bitcoin Cash Hard Fork or BCH for short.

Since then, the coin has become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It can be mined and traded like Bitcoin.

There are some differences between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin Cash has bigger block sizes, which mean it can process more transactions per second than Bitcoin.

It also has replay protection, which means that transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain will not be valid on Bitcoin Cash’s blockchain and vice versa.

Bitcoin Cash offers more anonymity than Bitcoin, which is the main reason why there’s a lot of interest in it among online gamblers and casinos. The same can be said for Ethereum and Ethereum Classic.

Bitcoin Cash is traded on numerous exchanges and is available to trade with USD and other cryptocurrencies and fiat currency. Many popular wallets like Trezor, Ledger Nano S, KeepKey, and Exodus are also supported by it.

Are Bitcoin Cash casinos the best choice of online casinos for the average player?

From a user experience standpoint, Bitcoin Cash casinos should be easier to use than those that accept only Bitcoin. The network fees for BCH are lower than those of BTC, which means that it will be much easier to move your winnings from the casino to your wallet.

If you’re playing at Bitcoin Casinos with your bankroll, it’s also important to remember that Bitcoin Cash is more anonymous than Bitcoin.

This means that you can’t link your winnings to any of your bank accounts or credit cards. Some casinos accept BTC along with fiat currencies, but this is less common.

Crypto casinos BTC vs BCH

If you’re looking for Bitcoin Cash casinos, you should start by checking out this list of the best Bitcoin Cash gambling sites. These are the best Bitcoin Cash casinos that support BCH and other cryptocurrencies to play casino games:

Live Casino House

Live Casino House is a Bitcoin casino that offers live dealers and other casino games like Bitcoin Cash poker. It’s the first to roll out BCH support and one of the few casinos with a live dealer studio, making it probably the best Bitcoin Cash casino.

The platform supports a variety of currencies, including ETH and BCH.

This means that players can deposit in Bitcoin Cash, play with Bitcoin Cash, and withdraw Bitcoin Cash, with a deposit bonus available. It is the first platform to offer this option.

One of the most exciting aspects of the site is that it allows players to interact with live dealers via streaming video. Players can also play Bitcoin Cash casino games like roulette, blackjack, poker, or baccarat. More than 100 different casino games are available to try out at House Casino, all powered by BCH.

BCH is accepted so players can bet with it directly and receive exclusive Bitcoin Cash bonuses. For those who don’t have any BCH, there are other options to fund the account. It also accepts credit cards, so they can be used for deposits and withdrawals.

Casino-Z

Besides offering provably fair games, Casino-Z is another Bitcoin casino that provides anonymous gambling. Players can use common names or even nicknames when they play at Casino-Z.

That’s because the platform doesn’t ask for personal information to register an account. It’s like registering an account on any other platform but without the hassle of providing personal information.

Casino-Z has a wide variety of games and tournaments. It’s also known for its low house edge. The site has been around since 2019. Something else that makes Casino-Z stand out is that it allows players to play anonymously. It’s one of the most anonymous online casinos.

Fastpay casino

Fastpay casino is a crypto casino that offers many options for playing casino games. The site has been in operation since 2018, and it’s one of the oldest BCH casinos on the internet. It offers various casino games, from slots to roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, and more.

Fastpay casino is one of the most popular BCH casinos on the internet, and it’s also the biggest one. It has a wide selection of games, and it supports all major cryptocurrencies such as: Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), and Litecoin (LTC). Players can deposit and withdraw in those cryptocurrencies as well.

Oshi Casino

Oshi Casino is a brand-new platform designed for mobile users. It’s one of the first to support BCH deposits and withdrawals. Players can also play games like blackjack, roulette, or live dealer games. The site’s unique feature allows anyone to become a croupier by creating their own custom game.

The site also has a unique feature called the “dealer’s choice” that allows players to get an email whenever a specific dealer is live. This means that they can set up their own schedule and don’t have to be in front of their computer when their favorite dealers are online.

The site uses a proprietary BTC/BCH wallet to accept deposits and withdrawals. This means that players can make all of their transactions without any third-party interference. The platform charges a 1% fee for all deposits, but it doesn’t charge anything for withdrawals.

Is BCH the future of online gambling?

Bitcoin Cash has a strong appeal for online gamblers. It’s effortless to move your winnings from a Bitcoin Cash casino to your wallet, and you can play Bitcoin Cash games with a lot more anonymity than you could with other cryptocurrencies.

However, it’s important to remember that many other cryptocurrencies are also available. Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, and others are all viable alternatives that you should consider if Bitcoin Cash doesn’t fit your needs.

Cryptocurrency is still in its infancy, but this is expected to change in the coming years. More casinos are likely to accept BCH and other cryptocurrencies, which will lead to more competition. This means that the fees are likely to decrease, which is excellent for all players. This could also mean that there will be fewer casinos accepting BCH as a cryptocurrency if they decide to accept only one.

Bitcoin Cash is an exciting cryptocurrency with a lot of potential, but it’s still too early to say if it will become the currency of choice for online casinos.

