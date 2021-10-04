Best Examples of Artificial Intelligence 

Share



From vaccine development to self-driving cars, artificial intelligence or, AI for short, is progressing very quickly. As much as we were imagining artificial intelligence as robots with human characteristics, it has proven to be far more sophisticated and often more invisible than robot technology.

Today, it’s mostly being used to perform narrow tasks such as facial recognition or driving a car. However, the goal of AI researchers is to create general AI which can be able to perform more than just one task.

After all, it might outperform humans at a particular task, but it has the potential to outperform humans at almost every cognitive task. So, let’s take a look at everything that AI has given us by listing the best examples of it and understand where its value actually lies.

AI Programming Languages

To employ AI in your business systems and services, you will need software engineers with a great set of skills. One of their crucial skills will be knowledge of languages to use for AI. There are several languages that can serve companies when implementing AI in their business procedures.

The most popular choice among AI programming languages is definitely Python. To be more specific, Python is being used for Machine Learning and the reason for that is that this programming language was created as a great data analysis tool. Other programming languages that can be used for AI are Lisp, Java, C++, R, and Julia, to name a few.

Chatbots

The programming languages are bringing us to our next example of AI: chatbots. This piece of artificial intelligence software can simulate a conversion with a user in natural language via messaging applications, websites, mobile apps, or via telephone. Chatbots are among the most advanced and promising interaction solutions between humans and machines. Formulating these responses via chatbots in natural language is a typical example of Natural Language Processing (NLP) which is applied in numerous business end-use applications.

Chatbots streamline interactions between humans and services, improving customer experience. Also, they offer companies new opportunities to enhance the customer engagement process and operational efficiency by reducing customer service costs. That’s why chatbot development is often such a complex process as companies are aware that the better chatbot they have, the easier it will be to provide a better service to their customers.



Self-Driving Cars

Almost every car manufacturer is eager to develop artificial intelligence and self-driving technologies if they haven’t already started working on it. All of this indicates that autonomous vehicles are definitely the future. However, there are several ways in which AI technology and machine learning found their place in the process of building and operating the vehicles.

There are companies that are already creating their own autonomous vehicles and driving features, but also those which have focused on other areas such as public transportation, ride-sharing or satisfying other personal needs. So, if you were to ask how does the self driving car future look, we’d say with great certainty that it will definitely transform so much more than just your driving experience. It will add more safety, control, and the overall quality of life will be enhanced thanks to the usage of artificial intelligence in the automotive industry.

Digital Retail

As we’re moving away from physical stores and taking our shopping experience online, artificial intelligence plays a key role in this environment as well. After all, we’re in a digital era where people are looking for personalized products and services, so technology like AI can truly offer efficient solutions to retailers by aligning their offerings with customer expectations. From a retail point of view, AI technology can contribute across the entire value chain and is definitely emerging as a really powerful tool for retail companies.

Those who are looking to implement AI into digital retail and e-Grocery can implement it in various areas of retail:

enhancing in-store experience

chatbots to assist with customer service

personalization and customer insights

the flexibility of price adjustments

streamlining store operations

efficient supply & chain management and logistics

intelligent product searches

Looking To Invest In AI?

There are plenty of companies that are implementing artificial technology and improving their processes that way. Whether you’re in the banking, finance, health, construction, logistics, or any other sector, artificial intelligence can offer excellent solutions for your company. However, it’s not as simple as it sounds. You will still need good developers who will know how to turn your idea into reality and deliver you a product that will achieve the results you need.

Once you start doing your initial research, you will easily find an artificial intelligence consulting company you’d like to work with but make sure you check their portfolio to see if they have done similar projects in the past. Also, you might want to reach out to their previous clients to hear if they are satisfied with the company’s service and quality of work.

Before reaching out to them, make sure you have determined what you wish to achieve with implementing artificial intelligence. If you clearly understand which problem this technology should solve and which pain points you need to address to the development company, it will be easier to work on this project together. And don’t worry if you’re not completely across AI technology, they will provide you with all the knowledge you need to understand the entire process. With the combination of your business insights and their technical skills, you will have a great AI product in your company in no time.

Also, if you decide to upgrade your AI product after some time, don’t worry about that either. You can easily work with the same team on improving or redefining your existing product. After all, AI is just like any other technology we’ve seen up to now, it’s constantly evolving and offering us new ways to improve our lives.

