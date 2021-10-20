Behind video wall technology: How does it work?

Share



You might know what video walls look like. You might even know why they’re beneficial for work, school, or even an entertainment environment. But, do you know how they work?

Don’t worry if you don’t, that’s why we’re here. Video walls are at the forefront of business development and offer work, school, and entertainment spaces a unique opportunity to broadcast, stream, and distribute information from a centralised area.

Video walls may seem like just a collection of monitors, but there is a lot more at play. Today, we’re going to take you behind the screens of video wall technology and explain just how all those screens come together to make one giant display. We will talk about multi display controllers as well.

Let’s go!

Why are video walls important?

We’re sure you already know how fast-paced the working environment is these days. Information flow is constant, so people need updates here and now. But, we also know that pressure can lead to miscommunication, the spread of misinformation which ultimately bottlenecks productivity.

So, how do we fix such an issue? Well, video walls can play a significant role in the flow of information. By centralising the distribution of data into one area, large quantities of people have access to the exact same message without relying on word of mouth or interpreted conversations.

When we all get the same message, report or instructions, work flows more efficiently, and communication improves.

Video walls also form one large coherent image, ideal for conference rooms and visual displays, which excite and engage people. When colleagues, visitors and other people are excited and engaged, productivity is heightened, and video walls become a powerful weapon in a working environment.

It’s not just how video walls make your colleagues perform; it also looks really cool too! It might sound superficial, but video walls place you at the front of innovation and ingenuity in clients and visitors’ eyes.

They’re bound to marvel at how you have managed to turn your workspace into your personal mission control centre. Visuals like this have a significant effect on company perception, so placing yourself at the cutting edge of technology and business development with a video wall is a great branding choice!

Are there different video wall technologies?

Typically, there are three video wall based technologies that industries can benefit from, so we’re going to break this section down and go through each one by one so you have a better understanding.

Panel-based video walls

Panel-based video walls are exactly what they sound like. They’re usually thinner than other monitors or TV screens and have narrower boundaries to give a much more seamless effect.

Cube-based video walls

Cube-based video walls offer a much more streamlined and seamless effect as the video wall is integrated with the projector. The projector is mounted behind the display panel, which improves the quality of the output. Although more expensive, the cube-based video wall experience is much smoother, which ultimately increases customer satisfaction.

Projection-seamless displays

Projection-based displays work on the same principle as other video walls but offer a completely seamless and uninterrupted display. This is different from typical LCD walls that have some interruption in the screen, no matter how minute. Projection-based video walls achieve this by using a technique called ‘edge blending.’ This is where more than one projector displays a part of an image to achieve a smooth effect.

Each display option comes with its own set of advantages, disadvantages, and price points; but the variety means that you can find a video wall that is tailored to your needs, goals, and budget.

When choosing which video wall to pursue, make sure you make the best decision based on your intended usage. That means that you should base your decision on space availability, who will make the most use out of it, and what activities you will use it for. Will you use it for distributing information? Collaboration? Conference calls? The choices are endless!

How do video walls work?

So, we’ve got the facts down; but we still need to go over how they work! Well, there’s a lot of elements at play with video walls. We refer to the many aspects that operate a video wall as the management. What we refer to the managers, we’re talking about the matrix, switches and processors that manage the sound, visual, effects and process the input signals.

Video walls need controllers to operate or process input signals in order to display relevant information to each of the screens. Depending on how advanced your set-up is, you may opt for a controller that is compatible with much more advanced audiovisual projects.

Of course, you also have the screens that display the information to account for. Typically, these screens are LCD or thin-film transistor monitors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a video wall?

A video wall is a collection of monitors that are used to display one coherent image or different bits of information. They can be used in a variety of settings like education, work or entertainment and have the ability to perform a host of other functions like conferencing, broadcasting, video streaming and display.

Where can I use a video wall? As long as you have the space for it, you can use a video wall in just about any setting. You should consider its primary usage requirements and how many people will benefit from the setup before you make any decisions. Video walls can be super beneficial in a work or educational environment where large quantities of information need to be distributed to lots of different people.

Are there any secret tips to operating a video wall?

Getting acquainted with the technology side of video walls is probably the best thing you can do for yourself. Understanding matrix, switches, and processors will give you an edge and allow you to present truly stunning displays that will wow your colleagues, visitors, and clients. Getting the right controller for your individual set-up is also critical to getting the most out of your display, so make sure you consider the individual specifications of your kit to see if it suits your needs

