Amazon launches ‘most powerful’ Fire TV Stick yet

Today sees the launch of Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick. Called the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it’s billed as the most powerful streaming stick yet.

Not only does it have more power, but it also has greater memory and a quicker Wi-Fi-6 connection. It’s apparently 40 per cent faster than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, thanks to its new quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM.

There’s also a new faster 750MHz GPU and ALLM for gamers. Furthermore, it uses 15 per cent less power in low power mode than the Fire TV Stick 4K.

It’s available from today on Amazon.co.uk for £54.99.

Here is a quick overview of Fire TV 4K Max’s key features:

Most powerful streaming stick : 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

: 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation. Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6 : Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.

: Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices. Cinematic experiences : Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

: Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Endless entertainment : Stream hundreds of thousands movies and TV episodes. Watch favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more, plus listen to songs, playlists, live radio stations, and podcasts through services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. Subscription fees may apply.

: Stream hundreds of thousands movies and TV episodes. Watch favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more, plus listen to songs, playlists, live radio stations, and podcasts through services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. Subscription fees may apply. Do more with your smart home : View the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture. Ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

: View the front door camera without stopping your show using Live View Picture-in-Picture. Ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights. Earth-Friendly: Our first streaming media player to launch with the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly badge.

Our first streaming media player to launch with the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly badge. Alexa Voice Remote: Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favourite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control your TV’s power and volume with one remote.

