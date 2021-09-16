Xiaomi announces 5G phones, including 11T and 11T Pro

Share

At a real-life launch, held at London’s prestigious BAFTA venue and attended by Tech Digest, Chinese phone brand Xiaomi announced a new range of 5G enabled smartphones.

And while you’ve probably never heard, or only vaguely heard, of the brand, Xiaomi – pronounced shau-mee – it is in fact the second-biggest mobile phone manufacturer in the world and the biggest in Europe.

Essentially two brand new phones were announced – the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, as well as a new version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite, complete with 5G.

Xiaomi’s first smartphone to launch globally with the company’s proprietary 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, the 11T Pro claims to offer 100% charge in just 17 minutes. This is achieved through technologies such as dual charge pumps, dual-cell battery structure, MTW, Graphene application on Li-ion battery and Mi-FC technology.

Other features include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a triple camera with 108MP wide angle, 2x telemacro, and a 120° ultra-wide angle lens. On top of that, the smartphone boasts computational filmography capabilities with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+, allowing users to capture footage with the same smart ISO technology found in digital cameras.

The display features a number of eye care functions to protect users from eye strain, such as True Display which automatically adjusts the colour temperature according to the surrounding conditions as well as Reading Mode 3.0. Also on board is Dolby Vision as well as dedicated dual speakers with sound by audio specialist Harman Kardon.

Like the Pro version, the Xiaomi 11T also features a triple camera with 108MP high-resolution wide-angle, 120° ultra-wide angle, and 2x telemacro camera lens while AI cinema modes include Time Freeze, Magic Zoom and audio zoom where the sound of the object fades in and out as the zoom moves in and out. Xiaomi claims the 5000mAh battery and 67W wired turbocharging means the battery can be fully recharged in 36 minutes.

In the UK, the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T will come in three stylish colours; Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will go on pre-order from 24th September with official sales starting on 1st October. Price start at £599 for the 8GB + 128GB option with an early bird offer of £549 for those that order before 26th September. There’s also a 8GB+256GB for £649.

On sale from October 8th, the Xiaomi 11T will cost £499 for 8GB + 128GB version and £549 for 8GB + 256GB option. There will be an early bird offer of £499 for those that order before 10th October. Customers that also order before the 22nd October will be able to claim a free Mi Watch.

Finally, also unveiled at BAFTA yesterday was the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. An ultra-thin and lightweight 158g 5G phone, the new model is available (like the earlier model) in Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink. There’s also a new colour to choose from – Snowflake White.

Features include 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay, 10-bit TrueColor support and Dolby Vision, as well as a 64MP main camera, with 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP telemacro camera. The device is also equipped with a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging. In the UK, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will go on-sale in October, though full pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet.

Global Specs (availability will vary by region):

Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Display 120Hz 6.67” AMOLED flat DotDisplay DisplayMate A+ Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate Aspect ratio: 20:9 FHD+, 2400×1080 TrueColor True Display Over 1 billion colors HBM 800 nits(typ), 1000 nits peak brightness(typ) Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 (typ) 120Hz AdaptiveSync Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate HDR10+ Dolby Vision® Sunlight mode 3.0, Reading mode 3.0 360°ambient light sensor 120Hz 6.67” AMOLED flat DotDisplay Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate Aspect ratio: 20:9 FHD+, 2400×1080 TrueColor True Display Over 1 billion colors HBM 800 nits(typ), 1000 nits peak brightness(typ) Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 (typ) 120Hz AdaptiveSync Up to 480Hz touch sampling rate HDR10+ Sunlight mode 3.0, Reading mode 3.0 360°o ambient light sensor 6.55” AMOLED Dot Display (2400 x 1080 FHD+) 10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate Dolby Vision® HDR and

HDR 10+ support Color Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, Celestial Blue Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, Snowflake White Dimensions 164.1mm x 76.9mm x 8.8mm 204g 164.1mm x 76.9mm x 8.8mm 203g 160.53mm x 75.73mm x 6.81mm 158g Performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra 6nm Qualcomm®️ Snapdragon™ 778G 6nm manufacturing process Rear camera 108MP wide-angle camera 0.7μm pixel size, 2.1μm 9-in-1 Super Pixel with OIS, f/1.75, 7P lens Dual Native ISO 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

120° FOV, f/2.2

5MP telemacro camera

f/2.4, AF 3-7cm 64MP main camera

F/1.79, 0.7μm 4-in-1 to 1.4μm

8MP Ultra wide-angle camera F/2.2, 1.12μm

5MP telemacro camera

F/2.4, 1.12μm Front camera 16MP in-display front camera f/2. 20MP in-display selfie camera Connectivity 5G*** Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 Dual SIM***** Multi-functional NFC IR blaster 5G*** Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 Dual SIM***** Multi-functional NFC IR blaster Unlock Arc side fingerprint PIN/Password, Pattern Charging 5,000mAh (typ) Battery****** 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge 120W in-box charger 5000mAh (typ) Battery

67W wired turbo charging67W In-box charger 4,250mAh (typ) battery 33W fast-charging 33W in-box charger Audio Dedicated dual speakers SOUND BY Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos® Dedicated dual speakers Dolby Atmos® Dual speakers Motor X-axis linear vibration motor Z-axis linear motor System MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Storage variants 8GB+128GB 8GB+256GB 12GB+256GB 8GB+128GB 8GB+256GB 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB

