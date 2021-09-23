Which? announces shortlist for the best consumer brands in 2021

Share

Consumer organisation Which? has announced its shortlist for this year’s Which? Awards, celebrating the brands that it believes have excelled in the past year.

As well as its Best Buy and Which? Recommended Provider endorsements, the awards allow the organisation to highlight those putting consumers at the heart of their business, either through the products they manufacture or the outstanding services they offer.

The 11 categories include Banking Brand of the Year, Travel Brand of the Year and Home Entertainment Brand of the Year.

Previous winners of the awards – which have been running since 2007 – have included Aldi, giffgaff and Riviera Travel.

The winners will be able to promote themselves as a Which? Award winner in their advertising, which many believe serves as a hallmark of quality and great customer service.

The shortlist is announced on the Which? Twitter feed today (23rd September). The Which? Awards are usually presented at a ceremony, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s winners will be announced on Twitter and LinkedIn on 7th October 2021.

Full category and shortlist breakdown with last year’s winners.

Category Shortlist Last year’s winner Which? banking brand of the year First Direct, Nationwide, Starling Bank Nationwide Which? insurance brand of the year Direct Line, John Lewis, LV=, NFU Mutual NFU Mutual Which? travel brand of the year Exodus, Jet2 Holidays, National Trust Holidays, Trailfinders Trailfinders Which? retailer of the year Healthspan, John Lewis, Richer Sounds, Seasalt, Skechers (Supermarket of the year) Waitrose Which? utilities brand of the year Octopus Energy, Tesco Mobile, Zen Internet Utility Warehouse Which? car brand of the year Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Skoda, Toyota Toyota Which? floorcare brand of the year No award this year Dyson Which? home technology brand of the year Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi Apple Which? home entertainment brand of the year Amazon, Google, LG, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony LG Which? kitchen and household products brand of the year Asda, Breville, De’Longhi, Tefal Kenwood Which? large kitchen appliance brand of the year AEG, Beko, Bosch, LG, Miele, Samsung Miele

