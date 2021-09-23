Which? announces shortlist for the best consumer brands in 2021

Chris Price Awards, News
Share

Consumer organisation Which? has announced its shortlist for this year’s Which? Awards, celebrating the brands that it believes have excelled in the past year. 

As well as its Best Buy and Which? Recommended Provider endorsements, the awards allow the organisation to highlight those putting consumers at the heart of their business, either through the products they manufacture or the outstanding services they offer.

The 11 categories include Banking Brand of the Year, Travel Brand of the Year and Home Entertainment Brand of the Year. 

Previous winners of the awards – which have been running since 2007 – have included Aldi, giffgaff and Riviera Travel. 

The winners will be able to promote themselves as a Which? Award winner in their advertising, which many believe serves as a hallmark of quality and great customer service. 

The shortlist is announced on the Which? Twitter feed today (23rd September). The Which? Awards are usually presented at a ceremony, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s winners will be announced on Twitter and LinkedIn on 7th October 2021. 

Full category and shortlist breakdown with last year’s winners. 

Category

Shortlist

Last year’s winner

Which? banking brand of the year

First Direct, Nationwide, Starling Bank

Nationwide

Which? insurance brand of the year

Direct Line, John Lewis, LV=, NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual

Which? travel brand of the year

Exodus, Jet2 Holidays, National Trust Holidays, Trailfinders

Trailfinders

Which? retailer of the year

Healthspan, John Lewis, Richer Sounds, Seasalt, Skechers

(Supermarket of the year) Waitrose

Which? utilities brand of the year

Octopus Energy, Tesco Mobile, Zen Internet

Utility Warehouse

Which? car brand of the year

Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Skoda, Toyota

Toyota

Which? floorcare brand of the year

No award this year

Dyson

Which? home technology brand of the year

Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi

Apple

Which? home entertainment brand of the year

Amazon, Google, LG, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony

LG

Which? kitchen and household products brand of the year

Asda, Breville, De’Longhi, Tefal

Kenwood

Which? large kitchen appliance brand of the year

AEG, Beko, Bosch, LG, Miele, Samsung

Miele
Chris Price
For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv