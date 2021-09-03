VW launches ID.3 to China at Chengdu Motor Show

Share



Volkswagen is intensifying its e-offensive in China as part of its ACCELERATE strategy. The ID.3, one of the best-selling e-cars in many European countries, will be available on the world’s largest market for e-mobility from the fourth quarter.

The compact car, which made its Chinese premiere today at the Chengdu Motor Show, will be the third all-electric model from VW in the last six months.

Following the debut at the motor show in Chengdu, Chinese customers will be able to reserve an ID.3 via a pre-booking system prior to the market launch in the fourth quarter. Recent months have already seen a growing number of customers choosing an ID.4 or ID.6, claims the company.

As a result, deliveries of vehicles from the ID. family have doubled in the past three months from 1,500 units in May to some 3,000 in June and 5,800 in July. By year-end, 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles from the ID. family are to be delivered to customers in China – subject to the supply situation for semiconductors.

Says Volkswagen China CEO Stephan Wöllenstein:

“With the ID.4 and ID.6 we have successfully launched two strong model series in recent months. Feedback from our customers is promising, delivery figures meet our expectations. With the ID.3, we are now offering our customers a product in the important compact segment and, in combination with the other ID. models, are able to cover a large share of the market.”

By 2030, Volkswagen intends to increase the share of its all-electric vehicle deliveries in Europe to over 70 percent. In North America and China, the brand is targeting an EV share of over 50 percent.

In the first half-year, Volkswagen delivered almost three times as many electric vehicles worldwide as in the same prior-year period despite the difficulties with semiconductor supplies – some 160,000 units in total. This figure includes some 93,000 Battery Electric Vehicles (+182%) and approx. 66,000 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (+175%).

