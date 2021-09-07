Virgin Media O2 rolls out Gigabit Broadband to 10 million homes

Share



Virgin Media O2 has today announced its gigabit broadband network has been expanded to reach more than 10 million homes across the UK, meaning that two-thirds of its footprint can now access hyperfast broadband speeds.

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded its network with 1.7 million homes gaining access to the next-generation connectivity with towns and cities including Blackpool, Cambridge, Leicester, Nottingham, Oxford and Swindon now able to benefit.

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from a major broadband provider in the UK – 14 times faster than the national average, claims the company.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time and on multiple devices.

Virgin Media is already the UK’s largest gigabit provider in the UK, with the next-generation services available on two thirds of its network. By the end of 2021, Virgin Media O2 will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of 15.5 million homes.

Says Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“We’re rapidly expanding our gigabit broadband network and more than 10 million homes across the UK can now access these next-generation speeds.

“As the UK’s largest gigabit provider today, committed to connecting our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, our investment is helping the UK meet its broadband targets and providing consumers with connectivity fit for the future.”

Virgin Media O2 has also recently announced its intention to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) with completion in 2028. This technology is capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds meaning Virgin Media O2 will build on its existing leadership position today and be well equipped for the decades ahead as the demand for speed and capacity continues to rise.

