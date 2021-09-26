Types of Home Security Cameras and Their Pros and Cons

Share



Security cameras are no longer just used in businesses, but in homes too. Many households install home security cameras to ensure their safety and security. If you are planning to have it installed at home, you have three options, which include the following:

Wired security camera. It uses cables to connect both to the internet and power source.

It uses cables to connect both to the internet and power source. Wireless security camera. It uses a cable to connect to the power source but connects to WiFi for internet connectivity.

It uses a cable to connect to the power source but connects to WiFi for internet connectivity. Wire-free security camera. It connects to WiFi for internet connectivity and uses a battery as a power source.

These choices have their pros and cons. Understanding more about them will help you determine the best option for you.

Wired security camera

Pros

Consistent quality on video. There is more consistency in the video quality since it’s wired. It ensures that you will see the images clearly.

There is more consistency in the video quality since it’s wired. It ensures that you will see the images clearly. More secure. It connects to the internet via cable, making it less risky than WiFi. The latter is more vulnerable to hackers since they can find it when searching for available WiFi connections.

It connects to the internet via cable, making it less risky than WiFi. The latter is more vulnerable to hackers since they can find it when searching for available WiFi connections. More reliable. Wired internet is more stable than WiFi. There’s a chance that the signal can become weak with the latter.

Wired internet is more stable than WiFi. There’s a chance that the signal can become weak with the latter. No monthly fee. Some wireless CCTV systems require a monthly fee, but this is not the case with a wired security camera.

Cons

Incompatible with other home security systems. It may not work with the other smart applications in your home.

It may not work with the other smart applications in your home. Limited features on mobile apps. While they may have mobile apps, the features may be limited.

While they may have mobile apps, the features may be limited. Requires professional installation. You may need to hire a professional to do the installation for you.

You may need to hire a professional to do the installation for you. Needs specific equipment. They may not work with any equipment like, for instance, a regular computer monitor. You may need extra hardware for this.

Wireless and wire-free security camera

Pros

Simple installation. Installation is straightforward since it doesn’t use cables, except for the cable directed to the power source if it’s wireless. There’s no need to hire a professional for this.

Installation is straightforward since it doesn’t use cables, except for the cable directed to the power source if it’s wireless. There’s no need to hire a professional for this. Regular computer monitor works. You are not required to get a monitor exclusive for the CCTV. Since it uses WiFi, a standard computer will work. If you are looking for a monitor, click here for an article about curved monitor vs flat. It will tell you more about these options and see the best choice for you.

You are not required to get a monitor exclusive for the CCTV. Since it uses WiFi, a standard computer will work. If you are looking for a monitor, click here for an article about curved monitor vs flat. It will tell you more about these options and see the best choice for you. Cloud storage allows footage access in any location. You can check the footage on the cloud anywhere as long as you are connected to the internet.

You can check the footage on the cloud anywhere as long as you are connected to the internet. Easy to use. It’s also user-friendly, so you will not find it complicated even if you are non-tech savvy.

Cons

Higher security risks. It connects to WiFi, which poses higher security risks as hackers can make their way into it.

It connects to WiFi, which poses higher security risks as hackers can make their way into it. Monthly fee for cloud storage. It doesn’t come for free, so that’s added expenses.

It doesn’t come for free, so that’s added expenses. Batteries need to be changed if wire-free. If using wire-free, it runs using a battery, so you need to replace them at some point.

If using wire-free, it runs using a battery, so you need to replace them at some point. Inconsistent video quality. The quality of the video will depend on the strength of your WiFi.

The wired, wireless, and wire-free security camera all have their advantages and drawbacks. Weigh your options to determine the right choice for you.

