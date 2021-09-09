Three becomes third network to reintroduce European roaming charges

The move effectively ends Three’s long-standing roaming feature, branded “Go Roam”, which allowed customers to use their contract allowances in 71 countries, including distant locations such as the USA, Hong Kong and Australia.

Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, comments:

“It’s less than three months since EE became the first major network to reintroduce roaming charges for customers visiting the EU, but the situation has dramatically changed since.

“The news that Three is set to join EE and Vodafone means that three of the UK’s four biggest networks are now asking their customers to pay a fee for access to data and minutes they have already paid for when abroad.

“It’s particularly surprising that Three have gone down this route, given their reputation for generous roaming allowances and winning the Uswitch award for their ‘Go Roam’ service for two years running.

“From May next year, new Three customers and those upgrading after October 1 will have to pay £2 a day to use their mobile phone in the EU.

“If you’re an existing Three customer, these charges won’t affect you immediately, but make sure you check the small print if you’re due an upgrade in the coming months.

“When it comes to travelling, don’t leave it until the last minute to check the roaming charges for your destination, and use hotel and cafe Wi-Fi when on holiday where possible, but make sure any public access points are safe and secure before logging on.”