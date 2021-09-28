Tevva unveils British 7.5 tonne electric truck

Share

Electric truck pioneer Tevva has today unveiled the new Tevva Truck which it claims is the first British designed 7.5-tonne electric truck intended for mass production in the UK.

The global electric truck market was valued at $1.15 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $14.19 billion by 2027.

The Tevva Truck has been unveiled to address the immediate industry need to electrify, with the United Kingdom and Europe committed to a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Offering a range of up to 160 miles (250 km) in pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) form or up to 310 miles (500 km) with its patented range extender technology (REX) – now been upgraded to use hydrogen fuel cells – Tevva claims the truck brings a best in class combination of capability and cost efficiency from a zero-emissions medium-duty truck.

Tevva is committed to the continual development of transformative battery-electric vehicles for the real world, helping to put Britain at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emissions commercial vehicles. Engineered by a team led by Ken Scott, formerly Engineering Director at both Bentley and Alexander Dennis, and styled by Dale Grewer, former Chief Designer at Jaguar Land Rover, the Tevva Truck will be manufactured in a brand-new facility in the London Thames Freeport area providing close proximity to central London and Europe.

The 11,000m2 manufacturing plant, which is slightly bigger than the area inside an Olympic running track, is set to create an additional 1,000 skilled mechanical, software, engineering, and manufacturing jobs in the next 24 months, adding to the 60 plus jobs already created this year. The facility is initially expected to begin manufacturing 3,000 trucks per annum by 2023.

Says Asher Bennett, Founder and CEO of Tevva:

“Technology is transforming the commercial vehicle sector at pace, making it safer, greener, and entirely more efficient. But meaningful change is a gradual process, it must happen one step at a time, even if those changes are needed in fast succession.

“The Tevva Truck provides a natural transition into electrification for fleet managers, providing total peace of mind and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition, with no compromise on range and reliability and minimised compromise on payload.”

The Tevva Truck 7.5-tonne model is the first of a series of electric trucks manufactured by Tevva in the UK – the truck manufacturer will produce a range of BEV and fuel cell REX models up to 19.5 tonnes for the UK, European, and Middle Eastern markets. For more information go to https://tevva.com/

