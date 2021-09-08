Sky Mobile, GiffGaff scoop awards at Expert Reviews awards

Share

Expert Reviews has unveiled the results of its first-ever Mobile Network Awards, with Sky Mobile sweeping the awards in every category. GiffGaff also put in an impressive performance, scooping three highly commended awards.

Mobile phones have become essential to our everyday lives, even more so in the last 18 months when many were separated from family and friends for months on end.

With so many essential services shifting online as a result of the pandemic, the need for a good network with reliable coverage and good customer service has become more important than ever. With so many networks and a huge variety of different contract options available on each one, it can be tough to pick through the details and figure out which companies to trust with your money.

A reader survey hosted by Expert Reviews asked customers to rate their network’s customer service, value for money and reliability, as well as whether they’d recommend their network to a friend. In the end, it was Sky Mobile that came up trumps: readers voted the network the winner in all four categories.

The results also revealed that, despite being labelled the best thing to hit mobiles in recent times, those with 5G-enabled phones and contracts rarely connect to the service. Even when they did, the speed often wasn’t noticeably faster.

The full list of winners in the Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2021 is as follows:

Best Overall

Winner: Sky Mobile

Highly Commended: GiffGaff

Best Customer Service

Winner: Sky Mobile

Highly Commended: Tesco Mobile

Best Value

Winner: Sky Mobile

Highly Commended: GiffGaff

Most Reliable

Winner: Sky Mobile

Highly Commended: GiffGaff

Nathan Spendelow, Mobile Technology Editor at Expert Reviews said:

“Mobile phones have come a long way in the last decade and have become lifelines for many. With phone technology so good now, consumers expect the service of the provider to be excellent, too, but this isn’t always the case. Our Mobile Network Awards reveal the best providers for our readers, ensuring they can seek out the best service for them.”

Nearly 1,000 readers of Expert Reviews took part in the survey to determine the results of the awards. The full rundown on each of the categories and a breakdown of the scores can be found on the Expert Reviews site.

