Renault extends electric truck range

Renault Trucks is extending its range of electric vehicles to meet the wide variety of urban applications with an 18 tonne D Wide Z.E. joining the 16 and 26 tonne Renault Trucks D Z.E. and D Wide Z.E. models.

The manufacturer is also offering a wider range of wheelbases and special connectivity for refrigerated bodies.

Serial production of the 18 tonne D Wide Z.E. is starting at Renault Trucks’ Blainville-sur-Orne plant (Calvados), where the D Z.E. and the D Wide Z.E. have been manufactured since 2020.

Equipped with a two-axle chassis for improved manoeuvrability, the 18 tonne D Wide Z.E. is billed as the ideal vehicle for temperature-controlled distribution, with an optimised payload.

In addition, Renault Trucks has designed a new system to increase the energy efficiency of all-electric trucks equipped with a refrigerated body.

All Renault Trucks D Z.E. and D Wide Z.E trucks are now available with a fridge-connection option, which supplies the energy required for the refrigeration system directly from the vehicle’s 600 V traction batteries.

Finally, for improved manoeuvrability, Renault Trucks has also extended the range of wheelbases available for its D and D Wide Z.E. from 3900 mm to 6800 mm, optimising load distribution to cover more applications. As well as distribution, Renault Trucks expects strong interest from light construction, building supplies and skip operators keen to offer the best possible service to their urban customers.

As part of its commitment to sustainable transport, Renault Trucks claims it has offered the widest all-electric range on the market since 2020. As they are silent, the Renault Trucks Z.E. range can be used in city centres at night without disturbing the sleep of local residents. The 18 tonne D Wide Z.E. is available to order now.

