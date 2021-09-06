EV company Polestar confirms expansion, launches new variations

Share



Polestar has confirmed it is set to accelerate its rapid market expansion with plans to be present in 30 global markets by the end of 2022.

After confirming in July the doubling of its markets in 2021 from nine to eighteen, Polestar aims to establish itself in a further twelve markets through 2022. High demand combined with an agile and unique, digital-first business model, are enabling the growth, it claims.

“Growth on this scale is unprecedented and confirms our position as a truly global, pure EV brand,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, speaking at the 2021 IAA in Munich.

“Our unique business model has allowed us to develop the manufacturing capacity we need to satisfy demand. Our digital-first approach means we can enter new markets faster. And, crucially, the service network vital to customer peace of mind is already in place.”

Polestar’s 2021 expansion plans are set to include new markets in the Middle East, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Luxembourg and Iceland will also join the growing European base. Individual market launch timings will be communicated accordingly.

As well as moving into new markets, Polestar is also expanding its retail locations in existing markets where around 100 Polestar Spaces and Destinations will be operational by the end of 2021. More will follow in 2022.

Meanwhile, new versions of the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback have made their European public debut at the 2021 IAA in Munich. Announced earlier in 2021, the expanded Polestar 2 model range now offers three powertrains. First European customer deliveries of the new versions of the already acclaimed premium electric vehicle will begin in September.

With an entry level price of around 45,000 Euros, Polestar 2 features items such as vegan upholstery and an Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with Google built-in.

“We designed this car to be a truly desirable avant-garde EV,” comments Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “The combination of looks, our choice of materials and the Polestar experience are the essence of Polestar 2. I’m proud that the team has created a car that gives you a great premium experience as standard, regardless of whether you add the well curated option packs or not.”

A key addition to the new versions is the optional heat pump. The heat pump reduces the need to use valuable battery capacity to prepare and sustain the cabin climate. The system uses ambient heat, as well as residual thermal energy from the drivetrain, to reduce energy requirements for climate control by as much as 50%. In colder weather and most effectively between 5-15 degrees Celsius, as much as a 10% improvement in range can be achieved.

The heat pump is part of the Plus Pack, which also includes high-level premium equipment such as full-length panoramic glass roof, premium Harman Kardon audio system with 13 speakers, WeaveTech upholstery, Black Ash deco panels, fully-electric heated front seats with memory, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel and heated wiper nozzles.

