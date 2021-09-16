Money off LINK e-scooter rides during European Mobility Week

Share



Micromobility provider Superpedestrian will be offering 20% off all rides on its LINK e-scooters across European towns and cities in celebration of European Mobility Week (16-22 September).

Free 30-minute rides will also be offered in select locations on World Car Free Day (22 September).

The 20% discount will be available across all of Superpedestrian’s European city locations from Thursday 16 September to Wednesday 22 September. Countries include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Sweden and Portugal. Riders simply need to input the code EMW2021 into the Superpedestrian LINK app to access the discount.

On World Car Free Day, the app will automatically charge riders €0/min for the first 30 minutes of their ride in Lisbon, Rome, Turin and Vienna, with no discount code required.

The initiative is expected to cover over 160,000km of riding across Europe, as a result of the €100,000 investment by Superpedestrian.

European Mobility Week is the European Commission’s flagship campaign to raise awareness of sustainable urban mobility. The week promotes behavioural change in favour of active mobility, public transport and other clean, intelligent transport solutions. With its industry-leading fleet of LINK e-scooters, Superpedestrian offers the world’s safest and smartest e-scooter solution to help cities combat environmental issues and roll towards more sustainable transport options.

Superpedestrian is currently operating in 30 European towns and cities across six countries, including Lisbon, Madrid, Rome, Stockholm and Vienna. Having begun operating its shared e-scooter fleets on the continent just one year ago this month, the company claims to be on track to serve residents in more than 40 European cities by the end of 2021.

“We have spent years designing, engineering, building and now operating the world’s smartest, safest e-scooter, LINK, so we are already supporting city partners and communities to make meaningful changes in carbon reduction,” says Haya Verwoord Douidri, VP (strategy, policy and market expansion).

“But we can go further – and we are. I’m delighted to announce this €100,000 investment to encourage even more residents and visitors out of cars and into clean, low-impact and on-demand shared mobility.”

