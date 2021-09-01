Hyundai Robotaxi to launch in 2023

Share



Motional, a global provider of driverless technology, has teamed up with South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai to develop an IONIQ 5-based robotaxi.

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi is an SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicle that can safely operate without a driver. It’s a zero tailpipe-emissions robotaxi and represents the convergence of electrification and autonomy. Motional’s first commercial vehicle, the IONIQ5 will begin transporting public passengers in 2023 through a partnership with Lyft.

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi’s sensor suite is prominently displayed across the exterior, distinguishing it from human-piloted vehicles. The robotaxi has more than 30 sensors – a combination of cameras, radars, and lidar – that provide robust 360-degree perception, high-resolution images, and ultra-long range detection of objects for safe autonomous operation in diverse driving environments.

The robotaxi will be kitted out with Motional’s proven driverless technology, which includes advanced machine learning systems — trained on decades of real world data — that enables the vehicle to navigate challenging and complex driving situations, claims the company.

Based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi’s interior features allow passengers to interact with the vehicle during their ride, such as directing the robotaxi to make an extra stop.

Motional will also be able to provide Remote Vehicle Assistance (RVA) to the IONIQ 5 robotaxis should they encounter an unusual road scenario, such as road construction or flooding. In such an event, a remote Motional operator could instantly connect to the vehicle and direct it to a new path.

Says Motional President and CEO Karl Iagnemma:

“This robotaxi represents Motional’s vision of a driverless future becoming a reality. Through our strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, we have unparalleled automotive and software expertise across our entire vehicle development process. This deep collaboration enables us to manufacture a robotaxi that’s both highly safe and reliable, and is cost-optimized for global production. We’re focused on mass commercialization, and the IONIQ 5 robotaxi is built for that purpose.”

Adds Woongjun Jang, Head of the Autonomous Driving Center at Hyundai Motor Group:

“For the IONIQ 5-based robotaxi, we have applied various redundancy systems, in addition to a suite of essential technologies to ensure safety and convenience of the passengers. By successfully integrating the Group’s IONIQ 5 robotaxi with Motional’s autonomous driving technology, we are proud to announce that we have achieved another important milestone on the road to the commercialization of our robotaxi.”

Motional formed in March 2020 as an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, a global industrial technology leader in advanced safety, electrification, and vehicle connectivity. Motional and Hyundai Motor Group will debut the IONIQ 5 robotaxis for the first time publicly at IAA Mobility in Munich, September 7-12. The Group looks forward to sharing more about its exhibit during the show.

