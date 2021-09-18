How to Play Bingo on a Mobile Phone

Share



The origin of bingo stems back centuries ago to the 1500s in Italy. Over the years, bingo games popularity progressed throughout Europe, the US, and during the sixties, it became a game of fascination in England.

But, just before the millennium, bingo’s large following started to decline as bingo businesses failed to, for example, attract and retain younger audiences to replace an increasingly aging crowd.

Eventually, with the assistance of the internet, many bingo businesses create web-based platforms to entice a wider audience. In turn, bingo was reborn in digital form for PC, tablet, and mobile.

Mobile gaming has taken the gaming market by storm, contributing more than the console and PC gaming sectors combined. For instance, in 2020, mobile games made up 57% of the gaming market’s value, amounting to $98 billion of the $173 billion made. Moreover, by 2030, the mobile gaming market is expected to almost triple, with a forecasted figure of $272bn.

According to NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella, mobile platforms are the most popular in the video gaming industry, attracting a broad audience of all ages. Here are most of the benefits concerning mobile bingo.

Game Variation: Gone are the days where games such as snake dominated the mobile gaming realm. Today, every game imaginable is adapted or created specifically for mobile to suit all interests and desires. So, whether players want to download the mobile version of sims or indulge in a range of bingo games, there are games for all interests.

3.8bn Smartphone Users Worldwide – Today, a lot of high-tech mobile phones are affordable and a necessity for most people to own. As such, it’s much more likely a person has a mobile phone than a games console to play games such as bingo on.

Portable Gaming: A PC and games consoles pose a big problem for those who enjoy gaming but are constantly on the go. However, gamers can comfortably game from wherever they may be with a mobile phone, which is a big plus for bingo players.

Benefits of Online Bingo

Many players are enticed to play online bingo due to the many benefits it brings.

The transition online proved successful, and bingo earned a new lease of life in a modern mobile format. Other benefits of playing online bingo, which attracted new and existing players to play, include:

Players can socialize – Online chat rooms for bingo members mean they can chat and meet new people, just as they would in a land-based bingo hall.

Ease of Access: With no travel to the closest bingo venue necessary, the access and convenience to play exciting bingo games via mobile are much more convenient for players. Moreover, with online bingo accessible 24/7, players can hop on to play at any time of day to suit them.

Mobile Applications: Bingo companies have designed mobile-optimized websites and dedicated mobile apps to improve the user experience.

Bingo Accounts: Players can access their recent gaming progress, see the prize money they have earned or deposited, and make use of personalized gaming offers too. Moreover, players can opt for notifications to join bingo events that may be of interest.

Auto Play: Many bingo sites have a system that automatically marks a customer’s numbers during the game on their bingo ticket. Meaning players don’t need to worry about searching for called-out numbers on their bingo ticket during the game.

How to Play Bingo on Mobile

For bingo lovers or newbies yet to play the game on their mobile. Here are two options individuals can choose from:

1) Use a search engine – Using a mobile, click on the search engine available, such as Google or Yahoo. Type ‘Bingo’ in the search bar and click enter.

There will be several bingo operators to choose from in the search listings, each with different offers and gaming themes. Browse bingo sites of interest to find one you like the most.

But don’t forget to be mindful of choosing a safe and secure site regulated by a governing body. Players can often locate a bingo business license at the foot of the website.

Moreover, use a responsive site that is user-friendly and adjusts to the size of the mobile screen. This will ensure playing bingo on your mobile is simple to do.

Players can use a search engine to access their favourite bingo sites.

2) Download a bingo app – Android users will need to click on the google play store, whereas Apple users can select the App Store on their phone.

In the search bar provided, players can search for specific bingo providers they want to download to their mobile phone. Or otherwise, type ‘bingo’ and browse the bingo apps available before choosing one or more to download.

After selecting a bingo website or downloading a bingo app and signing up for an account, it’s time to use the signup offer and buy a bingo ticket to start playing.

Keep in mind, the functionality of each bingo site and app differs. As such, players may want to browse the site and get used to the buttons before starting a game.

On the other hand, if players are unsure of how to play bingo. Most reputable bingo sites today provide plenty of easy-to-follow guides on their website explaining the game’s rules.

In a nutshell, to play bingo, players essentially need to cross off the numbers on their bingo tickets when they are announced on screen. Fortunately, during online bingo, the platform will automatically cross off the numbers for each player.

Today, more players are opting to play mobile bingo to have fun, unwind, socialize, and potentially win prizes. With the added benefit of playing whenever and wherever people want, it’s easy to see why more players choose mobile bingo over land-based bingo venues.

