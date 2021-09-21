Half of drivers think EVs cost too much, charging points too scarce

Share



Over half of UK drivers say electric cars cost too much and charging points are too scarce.

The Opinium survey of 2,000 UK drivers, commissioned by InsuretheGap, a supplier of GAP (Guaranteed Asset Protection), asked drivers what they thought of electric cars.

Cost is the biggest concern for most drivers, with 56% saying electric cars cost too much (58% men and 54% women), rising to 65% of 55 and overs, followed by 54% saying electric charging points are too scarce. Only a fifth (22%) of drivers are aware that the running costs of an electric car are significantly lower.



One in five (20%) drivers say they find the issues around electric cars too daunting to make them buy one (17% men and 24% women), and almost a quarter (23%) say the technology is not advanced enough (22% men and 25% women). Over a third (37%) are planning to wait a few years before buying an electric car (36% men and 38% women).



Fundamentally, four out of ten (40%) drivers say they have no way of charging an electric car at home (36% men and 45% women).



Hanging around in public places while a car is charging, is a concern for 41% of drivers (37% men and 44% women); and 37% say charging takes too long. Another 44% say electric cars do not travel far enough on a single charge (46% men and 42% women).



When asked about their next car purchase, only 8% said they intended to buy an electric car (10% men and 6% women).

Says Ben Wooltorton, chief operating officer of InsuretheGap.com:

“We’re being encouraged to embrace the idea that electric cars are the future, but when only one in five drivers are aware that the running costs of an electric car can be significantly lower than a diesel or petrol car for typical driving patterns, and more than half think charging points are too scarce, it’s clear that there are still a lot of barriers to overcome before British drivers will consider one.”

In summary, the survey found the most common concerns UK drivers have about electric cars:

56% say electric cars cost too much (58% men and 54% women), rising to 65% of 55 and overs; 54% say electric charging points are too scarce; 44% say the government needs to sort out the charging infrastructure before they’ll buy an electric car; 44% say electric cars do not travel far enough on a single charge (46% men and 42% women); 41% don’t want to wait around in public places, like motorway service stations, while an electric car charges (37% men and 44% women); 40% have no way of charging an electric car at home (36% men and 45% women); 37% say the charging takes too long; 23% don’t feel the technology of electric cars is advanced enough (22% men and 25% women); 20% find the issues around electric cars too daunting to make me buy one (17% men and 24% women).

