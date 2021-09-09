World EV Day: Government back EV8 Switch app

Share





Drivers can explore making the switch to an electric vehicle this World EV day with a new government-backed app.

As the UK prepares to host the COP26 climate summit this November, the government is working with industry to provide the tools and practical advice drivers need to go electric.

A free app called EV8 Switch – backed by £2.7m of UK Space Agency funding – launches today, which calculates how much money UK drivers could save by switching to an EV compared to their current petrol or diesel vehicle, along with detail on the CO2 savings and air quality improvements they could achieve.

Drivers can also see which electric vehicles would be the most suitable for them based on their current vehicle and how switching to electric could fit in with their current lifestyle. Those with the app can also see how close their nearest charge points are, and which journeys can be completed without the need to top-up en-route.

The government is extending the £50 million Government fund to install electric vehicle charge points. It’s hoped the move will see small businesses such as B&Bs gain access to the Workplace Charging Scheme, supporting the UK tourism industry and improving access to rural areas.

Says Transport Secretary Grant Shapps:

“This World EV Day, I want to not only provide easy access to the tools that people need to feel confident about making the switch, but also to make sure that charge points are accessible, affordable and recognisable

“That’s why we have already committed £1.3 billion to accelerate the roll out of charging infrastructure up and down the country, and as we look forward to COP26 and beyond, our vision is that the UK is at the forefront of the zero-emission transport future, creating thousands of green jobs in the process.”

Together with Electrifying.com, the Department for Transport has also produced a Beginners’ Guide to Going Electric, to help drivers understand what’s involved in switching to an electric car. The guide provides practical advice and top tips, as we accelerate towards a zero emission transport future.

How the EV8 Switch app works:

EV8 Switch works by analysing the journeys you make in your current vehicle This enables the app to assess usage patterns and the way a vehicle is driven The data is then interpreted to display a variety of stats and metrics specific to you and your driving behaviour A “Switchability Score” is provided to indicate how well an EV could fit into your lifestyle EV8 Switch then displays EV options which match your requirements EV8 Switch also outlines the potential savings and opportunities to make CO2 savings and air quality improvements, tailored to each driver’s needs and behaviours

The EV8 Switch app is available at:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/ WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/ viewSoftware?id=1571882387

Google: https://play.google. com/store/apps/details?id=com. ev8.switchapp.ev8switchapp

