Emirates launches first airline VR app for Oculus Rift

Customers can now experience Emirates’ Gamechanger First Class Suites, explore the airline’s signature A380 Onboard Lounge, or check out the cabin around their own seat from the comfort of their own home, on the Oculus Rift.

Already available on emirates.com, via the Emirates app, and now on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift users, Emirates claims it has taken the next step in its ambition to reach and engage audiences around the world with cutting-edge VR technology.

Created in partnership with technology company Renacen, Emirates’ customers can navigate through Economy, Business and First Class cabins, explore their seats, as well as the Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa on the Emirates A380 using navigational hotspots. Emirates is working on an updated version featuring its Premium Economy cabin and latest A380 aircraft interiors.

In future developments, Emirates plans to offer customers the ability to explore destinations, select a cabin, and even book and pay for their Emirates flight all from within the Emirates Oculus VR app.

Says Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand:

“Emirates aims to provide innovative and outstanding customer experiences whether onboard, on the ground, or in the digital space. In 2018, we were the world’s first airline to introduce advanced web VR technology on our digital platforms, offering our customers an immersive opportunity to learn about the fantastic Emirates experience that awaited them before they stepped on board. We’ve continued to invest and develop that experience, and today we are delighted to be the first airline to launch a fully-fledged Oculus VR app.

“This initiative expands our global reach and ability to engage with our audiences across digital platforms. It is also particularly relevant right now, as many people have not travelled for a while due to the pandemic, and are seeking inspiration and researching and rediscovering their flight options.”

Currently, users can explore the following Emirates’ VR experiences via:

Emirates Oculus VR app on the Oculus Store: offering users accurate, life-size and interactive cabin interior experiences onboard Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft and Boeing 777-300ER Gamechanger aircraft. For instance, users can “pick up” items from the Onboard Lounge, “turn on” the Shower in the Shower Spa, or close the private suite doors behind them. They can even explore the cockpit.

offering users accurate, life-size and interactive cabin interior experiences onboard Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft and Boeing 777-300ER Gamechanger aircraft. For instance, users can “pick up” items from the Onboard Lounge, “turn on” the Shower in the Shower Spa, or close the private suite doors behind them. They can even explore the cockpit. Emirates.com on PCs, mobile devices or the Emirates app for iOS and Android: An immersive 3D, web VR and 360 degree view of Emirates’ Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft cabin interiors (all 20 different configurations across the airline’s fleet). Customers can explore their seats before checking in online with the 3D seat map. The tool allows customers to navigate from one seat to another, and even allows would-be customers to book their preferred seats from within the 3D environment. Users can also enjoy hands-free cabin navigation and seat selection by using any VR headset like Google Cardboard. This award-winning technology is compatible with all devices without the need for external applications or plugins.

Learn more about the Emirates VR experience on Oculus Rift here

