Eighth generation Vauxhall Astra will be available as EV

Share



In its eighth generation, Vauxhall’s All-New Astra will be available for the first time as battery electric Astra-e.

Plug-in hybrid and highly efficient petrol and diesel versions of the All-New Astra go on sale next month, with the Astra-e following in early 2023. A Sport Tourer version of All-New Astra will follow the hatchback in late 2022.

The top-of-the-line hybrid offers system output of 225PS and maximum torque of a powerful 360Nm (fuel consumption WLTP1: 201.8mpg-256.8mpg, 31-24 g/km CO2; both combined). Astra claims powerful performance is ensured by the exemplary interaction between the combustion engine and the electric motor. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder produces 180PS. The electric motor contributes up to 110PS. Power is sent to the front axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Alternatively, a Plug-in Hybrid version with 180PS system output will also be available. The maximum torque here is also 360Nm (fuel consumption WLTP1: 201.8mpg-256.8mpg, 31-24 g/km CO2; both combined). In this case, the petrol engine contributes 150PS. Both plug-in hybrid vehicles offer acceleration from zero to 62mph in 7.7 and 7.9 seconds, respectively, and reach a top speed of up to 146mph and 140mph (electronically controlled).

For emissions-free city driving, the electric mode can simply be selected. Then, thanks to its 12.4kWh battery, the new Astra Hybrid drives up to around 35 miles (WLTP1) purely electrically.



The new Astra’s architecture also incorporates the latest automated driver assistance systems. In addition to the multifunction camera in the windscreen, the technology comprises four body cameras (one at the front, one at the rear and one on each side), five radar sensors (one at the front and one at each corner), as well as ultrasonic sensors front and rear.

Cameras and sensors are integrated with e-horizon connectivity in Intelli-Drive, which extends the range of the cameras and the radar. This enables the system to adapt the speed in curves, make speed recommendations and perform semi-autonomous lane changes. Hands-off detection on the steering wheel ensures the driver remains engaged at all times.

The All-New Astra will be available as a fully-electric model from 2023. And will join the Vauxhall all-electric line-up alongside Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life, as well as an already fully-electric light commercial vehicle line-up of Combo-e, Vivaro-e and Movano-e. Vauxhall’s line-up will be electrified across the line-up by 2024 and will be fully-electric from 2028.

Says Mark Adams, Vice-President Design, Vauxhall:

“The All-New Astra represents the exciting next step of our new design execution. With its bold Vizor front face, strong muscular wheel arch blisters and sheer surfacing, the All-New Astra has a very sporty and confident personality. The interior also takes a bold step into the future. The strong driver-orientated cockpit with seamless glass look of the new Pure Panel will bring a whole new emotional experience to our customers.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...