EE to launch enhanced 5G service for stronger indoor coverage

Share



EE is preparing to deploy the next stage of 5G at sites up and down the UK from October, as part of its commitment to deliver high-performance mobile phone coverage.

The move will deliver improved indoor 5G performance on the latest devices, which it hopes will reiterate EE’s position as the number one network for smartphones in the UK.

To enable this, EE will be using the new 700MHz 5G spectrum acquired in Ofcom’s auction in March. Redditch, Morecambe and Cramlington will be amongst the first UK towns to benefit from the 700MHz, allowing those in these locations with the latest compatible handsets to get the most from their new smartphones.

EE recently took top spot in RootMetrics Everyday 5G rating – a combination of widespread availability plus strong performances for speed and reliability. Combined with the latest compatible devices, the addition of 700MHz connectivity will provide EE customers with even better mobile network performance in more places than ever, it is hoped.

EE was the first UK network to launch 5G and will continue to grow coverage to over half the population by early 2023 – four years ahead of current Government ambitions. EE’s 5G coverage will also pass the geographic reach of 4G to become the UK’s largest digital network by 2028, providing signal to over 90% of UK landmass. EE will offer 5G anywhere in the UK by 2028 through its macro network and ‘on demand’ connectivity solutions.

Says David Salam, Director of Mobile, EE:

“As the UK’s best network, we continue to look for ways to provide our customers with the best 5G service possible. By further enhancing the indoor 5G coverage we provide, we’re helping boost the experience for those with the latest smartphones, allowing them to get the most from them in more places across the UK.”

Adds Ernest Doku, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com:

“This announcement by EE is great news for its customers, and is another step towards making 5G access easier across the UK.

“The extra spectrum it won in March will help improve 5G access indoors – which can be weakened by higher-frequency signals being blocked by thick walls.

“EE can rightly be proud of its extensive 5G network, and with plans to cover 90% of the UK by 2028, these improvements could encourage hesitant mobile users to adopt the fifth-generation technology.”

Meanwhile, EE recently announced it will charge new UK customers extra to use their mobile phones in Europe from January. Those who joined or upgraded from 7 July 2021 will be charged £2 a day to use their allowances in 47 European destinations from January 2022.

EE, which is part of BT Group, previously said it had no plans to reintroduce roaming charges in Europe.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...