As the technology world looks forward to the Apple event tonight, data presented by Burga indicates that interest in the keyword ‘Buy iPhone 13’ hit peak popularity with a score of 100 on the Google Search platform during the week ending September 11, 2021.

By the week ending September 4, the interest recorded a score of 61. Between the week ending August 28 and September 11, the interest has soared 40%.

Ireland is leading in the iPhone 13 interest with a popularity score of 100, followed by Australia at 88. Interestingly, Canada ranks third at 76 followed by Nigeria at 71 while the United States is in the fifth spot at 56.

Other countries that recorded high interest in ‘Buy iPhone 13’ include UAE (49), United Kingdom (44), New Zealand (42), Singapore (35), and Philipines (32).

Apple is set to hold its launch event on September 14 at 6pm UK time. The phones will then be available for pre-order from Friday September 17, and are expected to hit the shelves around a week later, on Friday September 24.

The interest in iPhone 13 possibly reflects consumer’s need to learn more about the device in terms of price and features. The report highlights how the phone’s price might play out. According to the research report:

“Notably, a significant focus will be on the iPhone 13’s pricing. The phone’s development comes in the wake of a global chip shortage that almost crippled several industries. Notably, TSMC, Apple’s primary chip supplier, has reportedly increased costs by up to 20%, and the company might pass the charges to customers.”

Overall, the iPhone 13 is expected to have a host of improved features from the successful iPhone 12 series launched last year. The main focus will be on features like design, camera, battery life, and connectivity.

Read the full story with statistics here: https://www.burga.com/blogs/ news/demand-for-iphone-13- hits-peak-on-google-search- led-by-ireland-and-australia

