4 in 10 UK adults use mobile phone in bathroom

Share



A survey of 2,000 UK adults revealed 41 per cent can’t help but take their mobile phone into the bathroom – with this figure rising to 77 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds.

Social media is partly to blame, with a fifth fearing they couldn’t go 24 hours without checking for the latest updates on Twitter and Instagram.

And there is also a wider work-life balance issue, with half (50 per cent) of respondents saying the shift to a ‘working from home’ culture means that their mobile phone leaves them feeling like they’re never off duty.

In fact, a quarter of respondents (26 per cent) admit they have read their emails in the bathroom over the past week – with 45 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds more likely to have sent an email from their bathroom than cleaned it over the past week.

Almost a third (30 per cent) have faced complaints from friends and family for time they have been spending on their phone.

Overall, 40 per cent of respondents said they worry they’re addicted to their mobile phones – but it increases to 72 per cent of Gen-Z.

And 39 per cent would like to take a digital detox and a break from their phone but would worry they would be missing out on something.

Over the past month two thirds (64 per cent) have double screened, where they watch TV while browsing their phone, and 30 per cent have triple screened.

So, it should come as no surprise that 48 per cent are regularly losing track of what they are watching on TV because they’re browsing their apps.

Unsurprisingly, it is driving which is the number one place where people say they take a break from their devices. Two thirds (67 per cent) say jumping in their car allows them to switch off from social media.

And 62 per cent of respondents who have tech such as Apple CarPlay, sat-nav and voice controls said it helped reduce distractions and enabled them to focus on the road while driving.

The research was carried out to highlight the new Vauxhall Mokka, which has been designed with a decluttered and detoxed interior, free from excessive notifications and distractions.

Vauxhall has teamed up with digital declutter expert Tanya Goodin, author of ‘My Brain Has Too Many Tabs Open’, to highlight the ‘Mokka Mindset’ and encourage a more relaxing, less-cluttered driving experience.

To see how dependent people are on their phones, Vauxhall has created a light-hearted quiz entitled ‘Are You A Screen Addict?’ See below:

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...