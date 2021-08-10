Virgin Media O2 adds 1.5 million homes to Gigabit network

Share



Virgin Media O2 has today added one-and-a-half million homes to its gigabit network, meaning that more than half of its footprint can now access hyperfast broadband speeds.

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from a major broadband provider in the UK, claims the company.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded its network in locations across the UK, with residents in towns and cities such as Bournemouth, Bristol, Northampton, Sunderland, Wolverhampton, Wigan and York now able to benefit from next-generation connectivity.

More than 8 million homes in all four UK nations are now able to access Virgin Media’s Gig1 service, making the operator the largest gigabit broadband provider in the UK.

By the end of 2021, Virgin Media O2 claims it will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of more than 15 million homes.

Says Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“We are upgrading the UK to next-generation connectivity and today we’re hitting another important milestone with more than half of our network now able to access gigabit speeds.

“As the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider today, with a clear plan to connect our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, we’ll be delivering most of the Government’s broadband target ahead of schedule. Our continued investment is propelling the country up gigabit league tables and providing consumers with the connectivity they need both now and in future.”

Adds Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman:

“We’ve kicked off the biggest broadband build in British history thanks to £5 billion of government funding alongside significant investment from telecoms firms.

“I welcome Virgin Media O2’s ambitious plans to speed up the delivery of lightning-fast gigabit connectivity to communities across the UK and give people what they need to keep pace with the digital revolution.”

Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, says:

“The rollout of ultrafast speeds to a further 1.5 million homes is a huge boost to Virgin Media O2 customers, as more people find themselves relying on this level of connectivity.

“It is crucial that any investment into the broadband infrastructure also boosts reliability, as customers don’t just need fast internet, they need stable connections that don’t let them down.

“Continuous developments from alternative providers are pushing Virgin Media O2 to strive to be the best on speed as well as become more challenging on cost, which is a great result for consumers.

“Gigabit broadband – speeds of up to ten times faster than ‘traditional’ fibre packages – paves the way for households to make the most of their connections. This means we could stream television and films in the highest quality, connect homes with multiple smart devices, and make crystal-clear video calls to friends, family and colleagues – all at the same time.

“The fact that Virgin Media O2 are planning to roll out these speeds to all their customers by the end of this year is a reflection of being able to support the growth in concurrent usage, as well as setting the stage for the ‘connected’ home.

“If you are wondering whether you can access faster broadband, use an online speed checker to see how many megabits per second your current connection is. You can then use a postcode checker to see if there are any faster deals available at your property.”

