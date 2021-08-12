Vauxhall extends free EV charger and 30,000 free miles offer

Share

Vauxhall is aiming to encourage no emission motoring by extending its offer of a free home charger and 30,000 free green miles of electricity in partnership with British Gas.

Originally available on the UK’s best-selling electric supermini, the Vauxhall Corsa-e, the offer is now also available on the all-electric Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life.

The offer gives access to an exclusive British Gas tariff, with Vauxhall crediting each customer’s account to cover the cost of charging for the equivalent of 30,000 miles over a three-year period.

The tariff is fixed price until 31st August 2024 and includes an off-peak rate with lower-priced electricity between 12:00am and 05:00am, making it cheaper for Vauxhall customers to charge their car overnight.

Customers with private off-street parking can also benefit from a free Home Charging Unit in the form of a Wallbox “Pulsar Plus”, which will be installed by a qualified British Gas engineer.

The offer is valid on orders placed by 5th October 2021 and includes cars bought via Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), Conditional Sale (CS) and Personal Contract Hire (PCH).

Says Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall:

“Our partnership with British Gas has motivated many to make the switch to an electric vehicle, and has helped ensure the all-electric Corsa-e is one of the UK’s most popular new electric cars.

“We’re very happy to announce that our offer of 30,000 free miles of electricity has now been extended to a number of other Vauxhall models, including the new Mokka-e as well as the Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life, making the switch to an electric vehicle even more appealing. By 2028, Vauxhall will offer a fully electric variant across its entire model range.”

The full list of eligible models includes the Corsa-e SRi Nav Premium, Mokka-e SRi Nav Premium, Combo-e Life SE XL and Vivaro-e Life Elite. All eligible models support up to 100kW rapid charging, allowing for an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

