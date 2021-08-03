Tips on How to Integrate SEO into your Website Design

Share



Search engine optimization, or SEO, is essentially a way or series of ways to improve a website’s visibility when people search for something on a search engine such as Google. Working on your site’s SEO basically just means making it easier for Google to read your site and associate your webpages with the relevant search queries. It will result in your site showing up higher in the search engine results page and therefore will gain you more organic traffic. Getting people to visit your website is important for any website owner and finding any way of improving the odds of people visiting your site is something that people are constantly looking for.

Of course, with millions upon millions of websites now available on the internet and accessible through search engines such as Google and Bing, there is absolutely no assurance or guarantee that your website will rank top of a search engine. Despite this, there are still some techniques that you might want to use that could potentially improve your website’s ranking on a search engine’s results, and possibly increase traffic to the website as a whole.

There might be some ways where you could possibly adapt your website design to help with your SEO, which will help improve your chances of increasing organic traffic to your website. This article will look at some possible tips on how you could potentially integrate SEO into your website design.

Keywords and Hyperlinks

It is a good approach to identify, adopt, and maintain keywords on a website that can potentially increase the amount of traffic coming into your site. You must carry out detailed keyword research for your webpages and find the best keywords to target. For example, if you have a blog post on how to start blogging, you might find that ‘how to start a blog’ is a good keyword to target for that page because it has a good search volume and the search intent fits the page. Using keywords makes things much clearer for a user accessing your site and for search engines crawling your site. You are basically telling Google what your site is about so that it knows when to rank it high on the search results page.

Hyperlinks can also be a potentially good feature that can be utilised throughout a site to make the accessibility of the site much smoother for a user. You can easily create hyperlinks to other areas and pages on your website, thereby linking the information on your site together. Linking to a page on your site from another page on your site is called internal linking.

Internal linking can make things easier for the user to find things on the site and helps establish site architecture, as well as helping search engines crawl your site. It is also a good way of keeping visitors on your site for longer, since you would be giving them everything they need without them having to look somewhere else.

Page Speed

If you aren’t placing importance and working on your page speed, you are making a big mistake. The loading speed of a website has more of an impact than you may think. If a page takes too long to load, the user will most likely just give up and leave the site. Nobody has the patience to wait around for a slow site.

You should make sure to check your website’s page loading speeds and take appropriate action to resolve any issues that the page could potentially have. There are several reasons why your site could be slow, such as your hosting service or simply having too many large images on your site. If your site is slow, I recommend doing some research to find out what the reason is. Then, you can fix the issue and end up preventing many potential visitors from leaving your site.

Mobile Devices

It has become increasingly common for people to access websites through their mobile devices in addition to the more conventional methods such as on a laptop or desktop. More and more people have been accessing the internet on the move through their mobile devices and tablets, so it should come as no surprise that it might be a good idea to accommodate these people.

These days, making sure your website is mobile-friendly is critical – it isn’t a choice, it is a necessity. Even Google has stressed the importance of a mobile-friendly site, and they are now doing mobile-first indexing. That means that when ranking your site, Google takes mainly the mobile version into consideration. Therefore, in order to improve your SEO, you must make sure your site is mobile-friendly.

Apart from the SEO, you should have a mobile-friendly site simply because it will make your visitors more satisfied and happy and will bring in more valuable traffic to your site, and decrease your bounce rates. Think about it – how many times have you accessed a site via your mobile phone and gotten frustrated because it is not sized properly, it’s hard to press the small buttons, and you have to keep moving the screen from side to side? It’s not fun, so of course people will leave your site.

It is recommended by Google to use responsive web design when designing your website. Responsive design means that your site will automatically detect the screen size of the device accessing your site and the site will adapt accordingly. Therefore, it will look great and be pleasant to use for every device.

