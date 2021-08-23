Post Office introduces EasyID app

Share



The Post Office has announced that customers can now collect parcels and letters using an app on their phone to show their ID, instead of having to bring in a document such as a passport or driving licence.

The Post Office EasyID app is designed to complement existing face-to-face verification. It’s hoped it will make life easier for the millions of people who buy items online from retailers and get them delivered to their local Post Office for collection. It’s also handy for those who miss a home mail delivery and choose to get it delivered to a local Post Office instead.

The free to download Post Office EasyID app can already be used for completing online transactions that require proof of identity and can be used across the UK at:

10,500 Post Offices for mail collection.

5,000 Post Offices that offer National Lottery ticket purchases or for claiming prizes under £500.

13,000 Payzone outlets within convenience stores as a proof of identity or a proof of age for example when buying a national lottery ticket or age-restricted items such as cigarettes.

12,000 retailers across the UK that already accept ID provided by Yoti

To use the Post Office EasyID app, customers download it from Android Play or the Apple App Store. They then verify their identity using documents such as a passport, driving licence or national ID card, and facial recognition software – like that used by automated airport barriers. This creates a secure digital ID on their mobile device, including their photo and date of birth, which is protected by their biometrics and a PIN, and can be presented in Post Offices and shops.

The company which provides the technology behind the ID solution, Yoti, already provides digital IDs for staff in the NHS, Virgin Atlantic and the States of Jersey.

Says Nick Read, Chief Executive at the Post Office:

“Our free-to-use Post Office EasyID app is all about making life a little bit easier for the millions of people who use our branches to collect their parcels and other mail. Having the app means you don’t need to show a physical copy of your driving licence or passport to prove your identity, meaning a quicker and safer experience in a branch.

“The app allows customers to build their own secure digital identity on their smartphone, enabling them to easily control and prove who they are to whichever business they want to interact with. We see this as an exciting opportunity for customers and postmasters alike and expect the app to become a standard way of verifying ID for many businesses nationwide.

Adds Robin Tombs, Co-Founder and CEO of Yoti, said:

“Having announced our partnership with Post Office in February, we’re delighted to see our first service go live so quickly – it’s a testament to the collaboration between our teams.

“The UK government earlier this year said that ‘a digital identity you can use easily and universally will be the cornerstone of future economies, unlock the digital economy, improve access to services, safeguard privacy and combat fraud.’ EasyID demonstrates that Post Office and Yoti are driving innovation that will benefit consumers, business and its own Postmasters alike.

Download the Post Office EasyID app here: Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/ post-office-easyid/ id1552010191, Google: https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com. postofficeid.mobile.android. live&hl=en_GB&gl=US

