OVO Energy launches EV charging tariff

Green energy supplier – OVO Energy – is today launching its new OVO Drive + Anytime electric vehicle (EV) charging tariff for members nationwide, following a pilot scheme in January this year.

OVO Energy claims the new tariff is the UK’s only green energy plan that brings customers separate rates for their car and home.

The new tariff, which launches today, is designed to give customers flexibility with a guaranteed, ulta-low rate of only 5p/kWh no matter what time of day they plug-in. It is the only tariff in the UK to split EV charging from home energy usage, claims OVO Energy. By splitting the EV charging costs from home electricity charges, customers will be credited back for the amount of electricity saved via EV smart charging every month.

OVO Drive + Anytime members will receive an ultra-low rate because of Kaluza’s world-leading energy platform and smart charging innovation, claims OVO Energy. EV owners can take advantage of Kaluza’s intelligent software by selecting via a mobile app when they need their car charged by. Using AI algorithms, Kaluza then automatically optimises their car to charge during times of low energy demand, when emissions and prices are also low.

This brand new green tariff comes as part of OVO’s net-zero mission, making sustainable and greener living an affordable and stress-free option. This innovative new plan helps OVO members go one step further towards a zero carbon future.

Says Chris Russell, Managing Director of OVO Drive, at OVO Energy:

“Our OVO Drive + Anytime trial in January was a real success and we’re thrilled to be rolling out this pioneering new plan nationwide. To be able to offer our EV-driving customers an affordable and hassle-free way of joining us in our mission to achieve a carbon zero future is amazing. We want to encourage the use of electric vehicles as a carbon-conscious lifestyle choice, and it should be easy and accessible – with the help of Kaluza’s cutting edge technology, our new Drive + Anytime plan embodies that vision perfectly.”

Adds Autumn Pray, Chief Product Officer at Kaluza:

“For the world to step up its response to the climate emergency and drastically cut emissions from energy, we need to take advantage of the latest smart technologies at our fingertips. The OVO Drive Anytime tariff is a prime example of how we can make it easy for individual customers to become the driving force of the energy transition – by rewarding people for trusting in the technology that is enabling a more resilient, greener energy system. It is exciting to be working with OVO on such a pioneering offering that creates a win-win for both drivers and the planet.”

To find out more visit https://www.ovoenergy.com/electric-cars/anytime.

