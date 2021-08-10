Open day for businesses switching to EVs

Share



Companies are invited to Business Day at Robert Llewellyn’s Fully Charged OUTSIDE, an electric vehicle and clean energy event.

Business Day, a free event sponsored by EV leasing specialist DriveElectric, will feature seminars showcasing the benefits that businesses have experienced by switching their fleets to electric – and how they overcame any challenges.

Sessions include case studies on switching to an EV fleet, vehicle charging, and energy consumption, management and tariffs, as well as a look ahead to 2030 and the banning of new internal combustion vehicle sales in the UK.

There will also be keynote talks from Michael Liebreich, Chairman and CEO of Liebreich Associates, and Giuseppe Napo Montano, Arrival.

Hosted by radio presenter and EV advocate Mark Goodier, Business Day will take place on the first day of Fully Charged OUTSIDE, Friday 3 September, from 8am to 4pm, at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

The Fully Charged Business Day is FREE to attend, but you must meet the criteria of being involved in fleets/energy/clean tech for your organisation.

Says Mike Potter, Managing Director, DriveElectric:

“The Fully Charged OUTSIDE Business Day is the year’s most entertaining way to find out how UK businesses are embracing the challenge of net zero emissions, and how your organisation can do the same.

“Sessions will cover electric cars and vans, charging and smart energy, and there will be the chance to network and discuss issues with experts. Friday 3 September is a key date for the diary of anyone who wants to enjoy the benefits of an electric fleet.”

Click here to register for Business Day at Fully Charged OUTSIDE

